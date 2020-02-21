Mixed Blood Theatre Has Announced THE JUBILEE, Producing Plays Generated by LGTBQ+, People of Color, Women and More

With 2020 designated as The JUBILEE, a yearlong nationwide festival featuring work by those who have traditionally been excluded, the Mixed Blood Theatre - dubbed a "Cultural Architect" by JUBILEE organizers - announces its year of JUBILEE programming.

The JUBILEE is centered around one issue: theatre in the US taking responsibility for its contribution to nationwide inequity. Work began in 2015, with a call to action, asking theatres to pledge themselves to this effort. Over 400 theaters have signed on. (View the full list of participants from around the country here.) The Mixed Blood Theatre has long since been committed to using theatre to illustrate and animate the voices of individuals that have historically been excluded. For the past 44 years, Mixed Blood has used theatre in order to change attitudes, behavior and policy by paying positive attention to difference.

"JUBILEE is mission-realization for Mixed Blood. Instead of the ripple effect of change that we have been championing, JUBILEE is a tidal wave and its effect will be felt on American stages for years to come," says Mixed Blood's Artistic Director Jack Reuler.

The Mixed Blood Theatre is starting its Jubilee offerings with the Interstate (Mar 6 - Mar 29): A queer Asian-American pop-rock musical about two trans people at different stages of their journeys, navigating love, family, masculinity, and finding community in the era of social media.

Mixed Blood Theatre has invited the global village into its audience and onto its stage for its unique brand of provocative, inclusive, and predictably unpredictable theater since 1976. Using theater to illustrate and animate, Mixed Blood models pluralism in pursuit of interconnections, shared humanity, and engaged citizenry. Mixed Blood is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, and is a member of Theatre Communications Group (TCG) and the National New Play Network (NNPN).

In 2020/2021, theatres across the United States will commit to producing plays generated by individuals that have historically been excluded from our country's stages. This one-year festival, "Jubilee," is a celebration for all theatres: professional, community, university, and high school. Everyone is invited to examine what voices, perspectives, and stories have been marginal in their dominant framework, and place one, some, or as many of those voices as possible at the center of their programming for a single year.





