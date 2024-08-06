Minnesota Dance Theatre & School Announces New Location for Young Children's Division

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Minnesota Dance Theatre & School has announced its Young Children's Division (YCD) classes will relocate to the Center for Performing Arts in South Minneapolis: 3754 Pleasant Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55409. These classes are a joyful introduction to ballet for girls and boys ages 3 1/2 – 7, students explore movement through imagery, music and self-expression.

With a lasting legacy, MDT&S has achieved national recognition as a leading dance institution in the United States. Students inherit knowledge from a renowned faculty, who nurture each child's potential for artistry and self-confidence. Joy and agility are encouraged through training, mentoring and performing experiences furthering their skills and talents. Central to MDT&S's purpose is inspiring and challenging students to achieve their best.

Session 1 classes take place weekly from September 3 through January 19. Registrations are now being accepted. For additional information, visit www.mndance.org or call 612-338-0627.

YCD Ages 4-6

These age-appropriate classes are the joyful prelude to formal ballet and contemporary training. Young dancers will develop their understanding of rhythm and enhance their coordination as they explore fundamental dance movements in a welcoming, group-class environment. Creativity and self-expression are encouraged.

Saturdays 9:00 AM – 10:00 AM Ages 4

Saturdays 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM Ages 5-6

YCD INTERMEDIATE

Young dancers continue their training with a heightened focus on fundamental technique in ballet and contemporary aesthetics in preparation for the Performing Arts Division.

Saturdays 11:00 AM– 12:30 PM Ages 7-10

Comments