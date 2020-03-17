Merrill Arts Center to Remain Open with Limited Hours

Read a message from Merrill Arts Center:





COVID-19 Update

The staff and Board at Merrill Arts Center are committed to championing the arts, and to the health and safety of our community. We understand that COVID-19 is a rapidly evolving area with new information emerging on a daily basis, and are closely monitoring the recommendations of leading national and local health organizations, such as the CDC and the MN Department of Health, to ensure the appropriate measures are taken to protect everyone's safety and reduce risk of exposure. There are several considerations that impact all of us. We are working to make appropriate decisions for all involved.



Merrill Arts Center offices will remain open with limited hours. Please email or call a staff member in advance for an appointment to ensure entry into the building. Most meetings are being held remotely and staff is working from home when possible. Contact information for staff can be accessed here: https://merrillartscenter.org/about-us/.



Currently, we are following the government recommendation that requests all gatherings over 10 people or more be cancelled or postponed through March 27. The next theater production, Cyrano de Bergerac, continues to prepare remotely. We will continue to monitor the situation, and may (or may not) be able to offer public performances mid-April or later. We are also working with the Royal Shakespeare Company, who owns the rights, to see if we can add a streaming option for ticket holders. As with all theaters, most costs of putting on a production are expended weeks and months before opening, so the money has been spent (for this production and for Matilda, which is scheduled to open in July), and at this point, the budgeted ticket income may not be possible, so if you are able, please consider making a tax-deductible donation here: https://merrillartscenter.org/donate/

For information regarding classes at MAC or public performances for affiliate organizations please contact these partners directly:

Julie Sweet Piano Studio - sweet.julie5@gmail.com

Midwest Vocal Academy - https://www.midwestvocalacademy.net/

Del Monico Dance - https://delmonicodance.com/

East Metro Symphony Orchestra - https://emsorch.org/

Artists of Woodbury - https://artistsofwoodburymn.org/

As you can imagine, there are many moving parts at the arts center, and things are likely to change as the CDC and the MN Department of Health issue new recommendations. Please visit https://merrillartscenter.org for the latest news regarding activities at MAC. If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to write me directly by replying to this email.



Respectfully,

Barbe Marshall Hansen

Executive Director

Merrill Arts Center





