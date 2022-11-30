Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Mentalist and Third-Generation Psychic Michael Gutenplan to Give Performance at the Edina Country Club

This event is open to the public and all proceeds will benefit Suicide Awareness Voices of Education.

Nov. 30, 2022  

Master mentalist and third-generation psychic Michael Gutenplan will present his award-winning mind reading and mentalism show on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 6:00PM at the Edina Country Club. This event is open to the public and all proceeds will benefit Suicide Awareness Voices of Education (SAVE.ORG). A rare public performance, Gutenplan will unlock your psychic potential with engaging and unforgettable performances of mind reading, predictions, hypnosis, and other psychic phenomena. This show is 100% family-friendly but please note it is designed for adults. Ages 13+ will love it.

An award winning mentalist and magician, Michael has performed at the internationally-renowned Magic Castle in Hollywood, at Six Flags Magic Mountain, and in his critically-acclaimed one-man show "Extraordinary Deceptions" off-Broadway at the Lion Theatre. He is the nation's top entertainer for private clubs and a highly sought after entertainer for corporate events.

This rare public performance is an incredible once-in-a-lifetime experience that you won't want to miss. Experience the extraordinary and have your psychic potential unlocked!

General Admission is $40, VIP Tickets including preferred seating, Swag bag and meet and greet are $100.

More information and tickets at: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2212220®id=63&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Ftinyurl.com%2Fmindreadingshow?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Michael Gutenplan is an award-winning third-generation psychic, mentalist and magician with over 20 years of professional experience in the world of entertainment. A world-class entertainer, he knows how to engage and captivate the most sophisticated and skeptical audiences. He can be seen reading minds and performing his amazing feats of prestidigitation at private clubs and at corporate events, meetings, galas, and private events around the world.

Awarded Best Club Entertainment by Boardroom Magazine (2021 Excellence in Achievement Awards), consistently named by the Corgentum Survey as the Top Corporate Entertainers (2017-2022), winner of the Los Angeles Award for Best Psychic Entertainer (2019-2022), named a "Best Thing to Do" by Time Out New York, and praised by The New York Times, LA Times, Variety, and the Washington Post, Michael's award winning magic and mentalism will energize, enthrall, and entertain your group.

Michael has been a featured performer at the world famous Magic Castle in Hollywood, starred in his own show at Six Flags Magic Mountain, advised film, TV, theater, and theme park productions as a magic and psychic consultant, and received rave reviews for his one-man Off-Broadway show "Extraordinary Deceptions." He is a proud member of the Psychic Entertainers Association and a performing member of The Academy of Magical Arts at the Magic Castle.




