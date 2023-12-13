Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS Comes to Duluth Playhouse in January

Performances run January 26 - February 4, 2024.

Dec. 13, 2023

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS Comes to Duluth Playhouse in January

Duluth Playhouse will present Ken Ludwig's stage adaptation of one of the most popular mysteries of all time, Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express. Running January 26 - February 4, 2024, the highly anticipated play will feature a completely local cast, each bringing their unique flair and talent to the NorShor stage.

Mike Pederson stars as the world-famous detective Hercule Poirot, who embarks on a transcontinental voyage aboard the luxurious Orient Express. Just after midnight, a snowstorm stops the train in its tracks, and an American tycoon is murdered, stabbed eight times in his locked compartment. Poirot is called upon to solve the greatest case of his career, interviewing the unlikely assembly of possible suspects, among them a colonel, a princess, and a countess, all armed with an alibi. As the plot thickens and the travelers grow restless, Poirot uncovers a complex web of secrets, taking the audience on a wildly glamorous crime-solving ride. Ken Ludwig, celebrated for his fast-paced comedies and witty adaptations, infuses Christie’s chic and gripping murder mystery with a fresh perspective that will keep both seasoned fans and newcomers on the edge of their seats. 

The ensemble cast of audience favorites includes Ellie Martin as Princess Dragomiroff, Christa Schulz as Helen Hubbard, Sarah Blossom as Countess Andrenyi, Michael Kraklio as Monsieur Bouc, Rylee Kuberra as Mary Debenham, Eric Elefson as Colonel Arbuthnot, Shinedala Berg as MacQueen, Kendra Carlson as Greta Ohlsson, Antony Ferguson as Michel, and Joe Meichsner as Samuel Ratchett. 

“Like so many, I love a good mystery. So spending time with Agatha Christie’s Hercule Poirot (the smartest guy in any room) and the colorful passengers aboard the Orient Express is a whole lot of fun,” says Julie Ahasay, the director of Murder on the Orient Express. “Ken Ludwig’s adaptation is a deft blend of mystery, romance, drama and comedy and these actors are bringing to life some of the most iconic characters in Christie’s world. And the designers have created a stunning world for them to perform in: an exotic restaurant, a blizzard, a train station and the famous Orient Express itself. It’s a feast!"

This snappy adaptation promises to be an exhilarating suspense thriller, a side-splitting comedy, and a perplexing mystery—all woven into a single theatrical experience.


Recommended For You