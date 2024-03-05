Lawrence Schulman To Discuss Judy Garland At The 2024 ARSC Conference

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The award-winning music producer, critic, and translator, Lawrence Schulman, whose book, the two-volume Garland: That's Beyond Entertainment - Reflections on Judy Garland, was published by BearManor Media in 2023, will be speaking on Garland at the 2024 conference of the Association for Recorded Sound Collections (ARSC) in St. Paul, Minnesota on May 16, 2024 at 11:30 A.M. at the Double Tree by Hilton Hotel.

Entitled "Judy Garland: Moments of Magic, Recordings of Note," the talk, which Schulman has given fifteen times already all around Maine as well as in New York and Boston, consists of nine video clips from some of her films as well as radio and television appearances. Especially for the ARSC conference, Schulman will conclude the talk with a discussion, called "Recordings of Note," of some of the recordings he has unearthed as well as his experience in curating Garland tracks over the past three decades.

Schulman has produced numerous CDs and boxsets devoted to Garland over the years for such labels as JSP Records, High Definition Tape Transfers, CDS Records, Nimbus Records, Freméaux & Associés, DOREMI/HALLOW, Jasmine Records, Mint Audio Records, AVID Easy, and Trapeze Music & Entertainment Limited, for which he has curated and written the liner and song notes for a 3 CD/1 LP set called Judy Garland: A Celebration, which will be released in June 2024 and contains 73 tracks, 12 of which are new-to-CD. He has also written reviews and articles for the ARSC Journal since 1993, and his latest article on Peter Allen, entitled "Somebody's Angel: Peter Allen, The Boy from Oz in the Key of Camp - A 21st-Century Reevaluation of His," will shortly be published in the Fall 2023 ARSC Journal.

Schulman is currently at work on his next book, FREE: Words on Music by a Hi-Def Critic in an MP3 World, which will be published by BearManor in the Fall of 2024.



Photo Credit: Todd Joseph Danforth