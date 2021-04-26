Lakeshore Players Theatre Receives Lake Real Estate Gift From Wold Johnson Matriarch

In early 2021, Lakeshore Players Theatre was notified that it had acquired the former lake home of longtime donor and friend of the performing arts institution, Betty Wold Johnson. Johnson, who passed away in May at the age of 99, was a Minnesota native whose aﬃnity for the performing arts was evident in her philanthropical work. Johnson was a major contributor to the Capital Campaign to build the new home of Lakeshore Players Theatre at the Hanifl Performing Arts Center. Now her love of the performing arts will live-on through her substantial legacy gift.

The home is situated on the Northeast side of White Bear Lake at 70 Dellwood Avenue in Dellwood, MN. Lakeshore Players Theatre will list the home for sale immediately as it is against the organization's gift policy to hold on to physical property. The value of the house will be determined once the real estate has been sold.

The funds will be used in a myriad of ways to help the organization. Rob Thomas, Lakeshore Players Theatre's executive director says "Final decisions about [the donation] will be made once the house sells and we know how much we're working with, but the money derived from the sale will be focused on ensuring a stable future for Lakeshore Players Theatre for decades to come!"

While this monumental gift is one of the largest in Lakeshore Players Theatre's history, donations from the public are still vital for the theatre to continue operating and providing programming for the community. While the money from the sale will be substantial, the focus of Lakeshore Players Theatre will be on ensuring a stable future for the organization. The theatre will continue to fundraise to ensure creative and sustainable growth within the community

Johnson included the 68-year old arts organization in her will through the gift of Legacy Giving. Legacy Giving is designating causes one cares about to receive money, stock, securities or property upon one's death. Donors can designate specific charities to receive any part of their estate they wish to give. Legacy Giving is important and extremely important to organizations like Lakeshore Players Theatre.

"Many people have invested in their community stage and those investments are paying oﬀ. But as the need in the community grows, so does the cost of expansion of programs in infrastructure. Legacy gifts ensure we can remain reactive to the needs in our community now and in the future." says Thomas.

If you or someone you know is interested in including Lakeshore Players Theatre in your will, please contact Development Manager Elena Glass at 651-429-2316 or elena@lakeshoreplayers.org to schedule a time to talk with her and Executive Director Rob Thomas about legacy giving.