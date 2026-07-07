Interview: Steve Quinn of WICKED at Orpheum Theatre Minneapolis

NEW! Minneapolis / St. Paul Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Minneapolis / St. Paul & beyond. Sign Up

Bringing a Broadway production to life in a new city is a massive undertaking, and few people know that better than Steve Quinn. As Company Manager of the Wicked National Tour, Quinn oversees the logistics of moving one of Broadway's largest touring productions from city to city, coordinating everything from the show's arrival at the theater to opening night.

During Wicked's Minneapolis engagement, Quinn spoke about the two-and-a-half-day load-in process, the scale of the production, and what has kept audiences coming back to Oz for more than two decades. He also shared a few behind-the-scenes stories, including the traveling dragons, his favorite song in the show, and what first-time audiences can expect when the curtain rises.

Tell us about yourself and your role with the tour.

My name is Steve Quinn, and I'm the Company Manager for the Wicked National Tour. I've been with this tour for 21 years, so if I don't know the answer to your questions, I'm just going to make them up.

What's happening behind you during load-in?

What you're seeing is the load-in process for Wicked. We're a $10 million production that travels in 13 fifty-two-foot semi-trailers. Those trailers move the entire production from city to city.

We finished our run in Omaha on Sunday. It took just over five hours to load everything into the trucks before heading to Minneapolis. We started loading into this theater on Monday at 8 a.m., and by Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., we'll be ready to perform.

In about two and a half days—roughly 30 hours of work—we build the entire production from the ground up. It's a remarkable process.

How often is the company on the road?

We perform eight shows a week, 52 weeks a year. Aside from the pause during COVID in 2020 and 2021, we've been touring continuously. We've now performed more than 6,000 performances of Wicked on the road, which is an incredible achievement for any touring production.

Can you tell us about the dragon hanging over the stage?

What looks like stainless steel is actually painted Styrofoam. We have two dragons—one here and another already on its way to Kansas City. Having two allows us to speed up the loading process.

They even have names. This one is Oswald, and the other is Norbert, named after original Broadway cast member Norbert Leo Butz. It's just something we have fun with.

What else goes into preparing the show before opening night?

Right now, the crew is installing the overhead equipment, including the lighting and rigging. Later today we'll put down the stage floor, which travels with us.

Tomorrow we bring in hair, makeup, wardrobe, the cast, and the orchestra. By Wednesday evening, everything is in place for the performance.

How many people does it take to put on the show?

Once we're in performance mode, we work with 28 local crew members. We also travel with six musicians, and nine local musicians join us in each city, giving us a 15-piece orchestra.

Why do you think audiences continue coming back to see Wicked?

It's become a generational show. I meet children who are six years old and can't wait to see it, even though the musical has been around for more than 20 years.

I think its longevity comes from the fact that everyone has a connection to The Wizard of Oz. Wicked tells that familiar story from a completely different perspective.

Our director, Joe Mantello, once described it by saying it's like watching The Wizard of Oz and then having the camera move to reveal another story happening at the same time. That's exactly what Wicked does.

What goes into maintaining a production of this size?

It's a constant investment. We recently added $2 million in new projection and video equipment, and two years ago we invested another $4 million in LED lighting.

The costumes stay true to the original designs, but we're always building replacements because costumes wear out and every new cast has different sizing needs.

The goal is for every audience member to see a first-class production. We never want the show to feel dated or tired. We want it to keep getting better.

Tell us about the current cast.

We're fortunate to have an outstanding company. Tom McGowan, who plays the Wizard, first joined this tour in 2009. Since then, he's performed on Broadway, in London, Australia, San Francisco, and both national tours. We're thrilled to have him back.

What would you say to someone who's never seen Wicked before?

I think people are surprised by how quickly they're transported into another world. The moment you walk into the theater, you're greeted by the dragon and the map of Oz. You immediately know you're going somewhere special.

For two and a half hours, you can step away from everyday life. You'll laugh, you'll probably cry, and you'll leave feeling better than when you arrived.

What's the most challenging piece of scenery to move and assemble?

The Wizard's giant head is probably the largest and most complicated set piece we have.

The dragon is another challenge because it's such a delicate piece of scenery. Its wings require careful handling, and it has to be flown about 45 feet above the stage.

Do you have a favorite song from the show?

My favorite is "I'm Not That Girl." It's not a song about self-pity. It's reflective, and I think everyone has experienced those emotions at some point in life. Every time I hear it, it still feels magical.

Which character do you identify with the most?

I'd probably say the Wizard. Maybe that's because I feel like the father figure of this company.

Thank you Steve for your time!

All photos by Jared Fessler

For more ticket and show information, please click the ticket link button below.