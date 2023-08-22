Interview: Sam Stoll Talks JERSEY BOYS At Chanhassen Dinner Theatres

What is your favorite moment in the show?

During the song Dawn at the end of Act one, I get this beautiful monologue about the people who made the Four Seasons what they were. Their music didn’t change the world through any sort of social movement, but through the people who felt their music…”The guys who were shipped overseas and their sweethearts. The Factory workers, truck drivers, the kids pumping gas or flipping burgers. The pretty girl with the circles under her eyes behind the counter at the diner.” Then my character says, they’re the ones who really got us, who pushed us over the top! And then we swoop back into the end portion of Dawn and it really feels like we’re singing it for those people.

It’s a really honest and vulnerable moment where I get to connect with the audience. Music has such power to connect and unite us, and I’m reminded of that every night.

Sam Stoll (Bob Gaudio) and the cast of Jersey Boys at the Chanhassen Dinner Theatres

Photo by Dan Norman

What do you hope the audience takes away from seeing Jersey Boys?

I hope they feel they can relate to the four guys. Sure, they became a global phenomenon, but they were also just four guys from Jersey who had their ups and downs like anyone else in life. It’s a story about their huge success and what came along with that, and some of those moments weren’t glamorous. But even through all of it, they still changed the world of music and more importantly, they reached the people.

I also hope they find a new appreciation for The Four Seasons’ music and specifically for songwriters. I think we sometimes forget about the creativity and work that goes into song writing. Quite often, those artists are the ones working the hardest in the background.

What are your favorite local spots?