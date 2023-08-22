Interview: Sam Stoll Talks JERSEY BOYS At Chanhassen Dinner Theatres

This production runs now through February 24, 2024.
With phenomenal music, memorable characters and great storytelling, Jersey Boys follows the fascinating evolution of four blue-collar kids who became one of the greatest successes in pop-music history. Winner of Best Musical at both the Tony Awards® and Olivier Awards®, Jersey Boys takes you behind the music of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons to discover the secret of a 40-year friendship as the foursome work their way from the streets of New Jersey to the heights of stardom. Experience electrifying performances of chart-topping hits including “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” “Dawn” and “My Eyes Adored You” which brought The Four Seasons the highest honor: induction into the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame.
We chat with Sam Stoll who plays Bob Gaudio in the Chanhassen Dinner Theaters production of Jersey Boys.
What do you enjoy most about playing your character in the show?
I love getting to tell this story from Bob’s earnest, upbeat, and wide-eyed perspective. I relate a lot to him in that I’ve always had an earnest approach to things and a deep love for various styles of music. It’s very satisfying to play the character who fits into the group as the last member and to feel the group really solidify. Sharing this stage and this story with these other actors is truly a dream. Will Dusek, Shad Hanley, and David Darrow exude star quality and encapsulate the essences of these characters in such nuanced ways. Seeing them shine is such a joy and when we all drop into this story and lock into that sound together, there is no other place I’d rather be.
What is your favorite song in the show?
It would have to be a tie between “Cry For Me” and “Who Loves You.” “Cry For Me” is one of the first times that the show slows down for a second and really focuses in on their sound and dynamic as a group. During the course of the song, each one of the Jersey Boys finds their place in this puzzle and you can feel something click into place. “Who Loves You” is also another favorite because it has this great drive and fire behind it, and it comes right after Will Dusek’s last monologue where he reminds us that it’s always been about the music.
What is your favorite moment in the show?
During the song Dawn at the end of Act one, I get this beautiful monologue about the people who made the Four Seasons what they were. Their music didn’t change the world through any sort of social movement, but through the people who felt their music…”The guys who were shipped overseas and their sweethearts. The Factory workers, truck drivers, the kids pumping gas or flipping burgers. The pretty girl with the circles under her eyes behind the counter at the diner.” Then my character says, they’re the ones who really got us, who pushed us over the top! And then we swoop back into the end portion of Dawn and it really feels like we’re singing it for those people.
It’s a really honest and vulnerable moment where I get to connect with the audience. Music has such power to connect and unite us, and I’m reminded of that every night.
What do you hope the audience takes away from seeing Jersey Boys?
I hope they feel they can relate to the four guys. Sure, they became a global phenomenon, but they were also just four guys from Jersey who had their ups and downs like anyone else in life. It’s a story about their huge success and what came along with that, and some of those moments weren’t glamorous. But even through all of it, they still changed the world of music and more importantly, they reached the people.
I also hope they find a new appreciation for The Four Seasons’ music and specifically for songwriters. I think we sometimes forget about the creativity and work that goes into song writing. Quite often, those artists are the ones working the hardest in the background.
What are your favorite local spots?
I just recently moved back to the Twin Cities, so I’m new to the area. I love these spots: Umbra Minneapolis (restaurant), Hunt and Gather (antique shop), Redstone American Grill (restaurant), and the Minnesota River Bluffs LRT bike trail.
Thank you Sam stoll for your time!
