Interview: ROBBIE COUCH author of If I See You Again Tomorrow, Blaine For The Win, and The Sky Blues

Author of If I See You Again Tomorrow, Blaine For The Win, The Sky Blues

Mar. 13, 2023  
Photo Anita Lashey

Robbie Couch writes contemporary and speculative young-adult fiction. He is the author of If I See You Again Tomorrow, Blaine for the Win, and The Sky Blues. Robbie is originally from small town Michigan and lives in Los Angeles.

We chat with Robbie about becoming an author and his stories, If I See You Again Tomorrow, Blaine For The Win, The Sky Blues .

What inspired you to become an author?

I was always getting lost in stories as a kid, regardless if it was through a book, a TV show, or a movie. I think there's a lot of power in that escape, especially for young queer people. Losing yourself in a story can be incredibly therapeutic and affirming.

Where did you draw your inspiration for your stories?

I try to get my inspiration from everywhere! I've tried to train my mind to pick up on interesting character, premise, and plot ideas from the world around me as I move through it every day.

What does it mean to be telling queer stories?

Being a queer storyteller telling queer stories is so important to me, especially with this wave of book bans happening across the country. I think stories can change hearts and minds, and LGBTQ+ books need to be accessible in all places - especially ones centering BIPOC and transgender characters.

What do you hope anyone who reads your books takes away from them?

My wish for any of my books is that it challenges readers to think about the world differently, makes them feel seen, or instills some much-needed hope into their day. But beyond that, I think the incredible thing about books is that ten different readers could consume the same story and take away ten different things. I love that.

Books by Robbie Couch

What is your message from the LGBTQIA+ community?

My message to the LGBTQIA+ community is that the world is a better, brighter place with you in it, and we should all keep telling our stories loudly and proudly.

Have you been to Minnesota before? Any favorite places here or places you're hoping to check out when you come here?

As a former Midwesterner born and raised in Michigan, I'm embarrassed to admit that I've never been to Minnesota! But Minneapolis has been on my to-visit list forever. I've heard such great things about that city. I'm open to recommendations!

Thank you Robbie for your time!

For more information, please visit his website here

For more information on Robbie's book tour and events, click the ticket link button below.




