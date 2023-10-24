Interview: Reed Sigmund of HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS at Children's Theatre Company

Photo courtesy of Reed Sigmund

A miserly and miserable, ever-so-cantankerous Grinch has observed the despicable Christmas joy of the Whos with disdain, from a distance, for decades. Enough! In this CTC holiday favorite, filled with music and Seussian rhymes, he plots the greatest heist imaginable—stealing the very thing they love the most! Until, that is, the smallest of the Whos, tiny Cindy Lou, extends a hand. Through the combination of kindness and community, we witness not only a change in the course of Who-History, but the size and capacity of the old green guy’s heart.

Based on the book How the Grinch Stole Christmas by Dr. Seuss

Book and Lyrics by Timothy Mason

Music by Mel Marvin

Directed by Peter C. Brosius

A Children’s Theatre Company Original Production

We chat with Reed Sigmund who plays the Grinch in the Children's Theatre Company Production of How the Grinch Stole Christmas.

What do you enjoy most about playing your character?

The range! And the journey! Even though The Grinch isn’t “human”, I get to explore every little, and huge, feeling that spans the emotional spectrum of humanity.

What is your favorite song in the show?

I’d have to say “One of a Kind.” It’s The Grinch’s anthem in the show, and it’s one that transforms through reprises to take on different meanings throughout the show.

What is your favorite moment in the show?

I love the moment when The Grinch’s heart grows 3 sizes. The musical swell, the lighting, the simple blink afterwards, and the shift of energy that occurs when The Grinch suddenly, and finally, sees the world differently.

What do you hope the audience takes away from this production?

I always hope people walk out of the theatre optimistic about our capacity to grow and change. There’s hate littered all over our world. And when the seeds of that hate take root, they grow fresh crops of hate. Through the actions of Cindy Lou, this story reminds us that with attention, and kindness, and persistence we can inspire change. And we can be inspired to change. It’s not easy! Change is hard! It’s a daunting, uncomfortable task. But if we want a world worth living in, that effort is essential.

What is your favorite part of the holiday season?

It’s all about music, trees, and cocoa. And cookies! And enjoying all those things at the exact same time. Repeatedly.

What are your favorite local spots

I live in Stillwater, and have so many favorite places there! I love Leo’s Grill & Malt Shop. In Minneapolis, I’m obsessed with Anchor Fish and Chips. And around this time of year, I loiter around Krueger’s Tree Farm, Axdahl’s Garden Farm, and The Landing (in Shakopee.)

Thank you Reed for your time!

For more ticket and show information, please click the ticket link button below.