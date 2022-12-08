Interview: Matt Rogers of MATT ROGERS: HAVE YOU HEARD OF CHRISTMAS? at Varsity Theater

Live on stage, Matt will perform every original song from this very real new seasonal classic, which is definitely for sure coming out. Accompanied by the talented musical director Henry Koperski on the keys, Matt welcomes you to join him for a drink or three and confront yourself with the question...Have You Heard of Christmas?

We chat with Matt Rogers about his show and the holiday season!

How does it feel to have live audiences and performances back?

It feels incredible! When you get used to the energy and enthusiasm and vibe of a live audience, it becomes very difficult to give it up. I'm a performer at my core and it really has felt like a part of me was missing during the pandemic. Thankfully, we're in a safer time with a lot more information so people are able to make decisions about going out again and having these experiences, and I've been so excited about the turnout.

What are you looking forward to during your tour?

We hit the road last year to tour this show, and we had to stop midway through because of the Omicron surge, so this year I am just really excited about (knock wood!) seeing it through and hitting up all the spots I didn't get to last year and then some. It's been such an incredible year for me with Fire Island and I Love That For You (also on Showtime) and now this special, Have You Heard of Christmas?, so to be able to see everyone that's supported me all year and perform the show with them alongside Henry Koperski is a real, no pun intended, gift!

What is your favorite Christmas song?

I have to give it to Mariah here. "All I Want For Christmas Is You" is truly the only modern Christmas classic that can completely change the energy of a room. I feel like when you hear that song start, that's when you know it's really and truly Christmas. Which feels like it's starting earlier and earlier every year now! I feel like the clock struck midnight on Halloween and we were ready for Mariah to start belting. I love it, though!

What is your favorite Christmas movie?

I do have a soft spot for How The Grinch Stole Christmas with Jim Carrey. It's given me inspiration for one of my songs in the special, "Hottest Female Up In Whoville", which is based on Martha May Whovier (played by Christine Baranski). So, I think I'd have to say that one. Actually, that song combines the Grinch movie and Mariah Carey as influences, to be honest. I wrote the song from Martha May's perspective in the style of a midtempo Mariah R&B early aughts bop. I felt it captured the true essence of Martha May, the only single adult woman in Whoville. Which has to be a whole vibe.

What do you hope the audience takes away from your show?

I hope that everyone can enjoy this, because everyone is sort of forced to have a relationship with Christmas, even if you don't celebrate it, because it looms so large in our culture. So, this is for people who do genuinely love Christmas, but also those who are exhausted by it and feel like it needs a dragging. I explore all the elements of the holiday. No Christmas stone goes left unturned. Ultimately, I hope it makes them laugh! And if they sing along too, that's perfect.

Have you been to Minnesota before? Any favorite spots here?

This will be my first time in Minnesota! Excited to meet some Minneapolis boys. I don't know any of the spots. Maybe I need a tour guide...

Thank you Matt for your time! We look forward to having you in Minneapolis!

For more ticket and show information, please click the ticket link button below.

Photo courtesy of Matt Rogers