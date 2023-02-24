Interview: Mary Palazzolo of RAGTIME at Morris Park Players

Photo by Twin Cities Headshots

Based on the novel of the same name by E.L. Doctrow, Ahren's and Flaherty's RAGTIME is a compelling epic capturing the American experience at the turn of the 20th century. Tracking three diverse families in pursuit of the American dream in the volatile "melting pot" of turn-of-the-century New York, RAGTIME confronts the dialectic contradictions inherent in American reality: experiences of wealth and poverty, freedom, and prejudice, hope and despair. Throughout the show, the worlds of a wealthy white couple, a Jewish immigrant father and his motherless daughter, and an African American ragtime musician intertwine. Together, they discover the surprising interconnections of the human heart, the limitations of justice, and the unsettling consequences when dreams are permanently deferred.

We chat with Mary Palazzolo who plays Emma Goldman (U/S Mother) in Morris Park Players production of Ragtime.

What have you enjoyed about being a part of this production ?

There is something so innately satisfying about singing with a group of big voices that vibrate every surface of the room. That's a soul sustaining moment to say the least. Adán, our director, walks the walk about artist collaboration and went into this process with the care and sensitivity required for the important themes in this show. We've had multiple discussions as a cast about the experiences of the characters and how our own personal experiences can often connect. I have found it eternally valuable listening to my other cast mates' unique insights and experiences. This cast stands out to me as a group of wonderful people full of love, empathy and a passion for creating art. I couldn't be happier.

Do you have a favorite song in Ragtime?

I've been familiar with Ragtime for a long time, in fact, I remember getting the double CD as a birthday present a "couple" of years ago. I'll never forget hearing "Your Daddy's Son" and hopelessly falling in love with Audra McDonald's voice. The storytelling in that song is so remarkable and Ahrens and Flattery take us with Sarah on her tragic journey. I have recently come to love the song "Til We Reach That Day". It is such a powerful number and closes Act I. There are so many characters' voices represented in that song and a message that is all too familiar.

Do you have a favorite moment in Ragtime?

I look forward to discovering new favorites every rehearsal but I am really looking forward to performing Emma Goldman's speech at Union Square.

What do you hope the audience takes away from seeing Ragtime?

There is a lot to digest in this show and it will take the audience time to fully process all that happens. There are moments that are so devastatingly relevant that it takes your breath away. I also hope that the audience notices the moments of joy in "Ragtime" as well, one of which being the introduction of Ragtime music; an art form innovated by Black artists. From that moment onwards, Black Americans will continue to manifest new phases of popular music, continually evolving and shifting the cultural landscape.

What are your favorite local spots?

In Champlin, there is a BBQ restaurant called Q-Fanatic and I regularly dream about their bacon. In Lino Lakes, I adore a little place called Chili Thai Cuisine which has the best eggrolls! I could spend hours as Mill City Sound sifting through their vinyl and I love a little shop in Northeast called Curiosity for fun tchotchkes and art.

Thank you Mary for your time!

