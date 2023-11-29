Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards

Interview: Luke Pickman of INSTRUMENTMANIAC

He owns and records music with 111 instruments

By: Nov. 29, 2023

Luke Pickman 
Photo by Mr. Tripod

Luke is a seasoned musician rooted in Minneapolis, Minnesota. His musical journey commenced at the age of 11 with the flute, and now, with over two decades of experience, he has evolved into a versatile multi-instrumentalist, mastering woodwind, string, brass, and percussion instruments.

In 2007, Luke initiated the YouTube channel InstrumentManiac, where he consistently shares captivating music videos. Leveraging his impressive collection of over 100 instruments, he passionately crafts covers and original compositions across a spectrum of musical styles.

We chat with Luke Pickman about InstrumentManic and music!

What inspired you to do music?

My parents were the ones that actually got me into music. I took flute lessons and played in band from 6th grade onwards. In band class I discovered all the cool unique sounds that instruments could make that I just became fascinated with them.

How many instruments do you play?

I own and record with 111 instruments and that’s usually what I go by. If you look up “111 instruments 111 seconds” on YouTube, it’s a quick overview of the whole family.

What is your favorite instrument to play?

Probably flute or harp! I’ve been playing flute for 22 years at this point, so it feels second nature to doot around on it. I started harp lessons a few years ago and it’s such a complex and rich-sounding instrument that it's a joy to practice every day.

What was the hardest instrument to learn for you?

For me it was violin and cello. So much technique going on with the bow, fingering, and tuning. They each took 7 years of lessons and practice to even be mediocre sounding. I think bowed strings have one of the steepest learning curves out there… deep respect to those that play them!

What is your favorite genre of music to play?

I’d have to say Bossa Nova or Jazz. The chords and percussion are always so lush and interesting. The flute always seems to work so well in those tracks.

What music opportunities and services do you provide?

When available, I usually offer instrumental recording work or collaborations on certain projects. These days it’s been tricky to juggle recording & editing the bi-weekly YouTube videos in addition to freelance work.

What are your favorite local spots? 

Groth Music is usually my go to for instruments and repair. Other than that, I love a good show at theater Latte Da or a concert with the Minnesota Orchestra.

Thank you Luke for your time!

Explore Luke's captivating YouTube channel by clicking here

For additional details about Luke, kindly visit his official website here

