Interview: Latrice Royale of LATRICE - LIFE GOES ON TOUR at The Lyric At The Skyway

Photo courtesy of Latrice Royale

Latrice Royale who was on Rupauls Drag Race season four and the first and the fourth season of Rupauls Drag Race All-Stars where she was crowned Miss Congienality.

Latrice is going on her first solo North American tour!

We chat with Latrice about stopping in Minneapolis at the Lyric at the Skyway Theatre.

Who were your influences and inspirations?

I draw inspiration from many resources. I love my Divas of course...Gladys, Patti, Aretha, the Jennifers, Holiday, Hudson, Dionne...the list goes on! I am spiritually fed by Gospel Music, which is my roots! I grew up singing in the church. Broadway and Musical Theatre have been a part of my life since high school. Now that I say it, I see why my show is the way that it is. LOL

How does it feel to be going on your solo tour?

This solo tour is so very special to me! Knowing that the people in every room, in every city that I perform in, those people chose to share space and time with ME! JUST ME! It's a special kind of Love that you would think I would be accustomed to, however I am overwhelmed every time. In Oklahoma City, I wasn't sure what to expect, but when I walked out, we had to delay starting my first song. The kids were going up so fiercely, literally on their feet screaming, and I hadn't even done anything yet. So it's amazing to get that kind of reception.

What do you hope audiences take away from seeing your show?

I fully let the audience know that this is a safe space! You can feel and go through all of the emotions here. LOL And with that being said, I take you on a beautiful journey of acceptance, forgiveness, love, perseverance, and success! It's the ultimate in touching all of your senses. Then I give the biggest dose of the WORLD'S BEST medicine...LAUGHTER! From the fans' perspective, it has been said, and I quote..."Powerful, Uplifting,Wholesome,Beautiful, LIFE CHANGING!"

Have you been to Minnesota before? Any favorite places here or places you're hoping to check out while you're here?

I ABSOLUTELY have been to Minnesota before! My first show "Here's To Life" played here, and most recently I was at the 30th Anniversary for The Mall of America with Flipphone Events.Had a BLAST!!! It has grown and changed so much since its early days. The reason I know is because I was living in Eau Claire, Wisconsin at the time, and we had some competitions in the Twin Cities area and we often stopped in at the Mall. See, little known facts! LOL

Thank you Latrice for your time!

For more ticket and show information, please click the ticket link button below.