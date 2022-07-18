Interview: Kevin Tran of RENT at Inver Grove Heights Community Theatre

Set in the East Village of New York City, RENT is about falling in love, finding your voice and living for today. Winner of the Tony Award for Best Musical and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, RENT has become a pop-cultural phenomenon, with songs that rock and a story that resonates with audiences of all ages.Enter Your Article Text Here!

We chat with Kevin Tran who plays Benny in the Inver Heights Community Theatre production of Rent!

How does it feel to have live audiences and theatres back?

It feels absolutely amazing to have live audiences and theatres back, especially after not being able to for a long time. This is my first show since the pandemic started and to have people come to support something that you've been working so hard on over these past few months has just been so wonderful. It's such a euphoric feeling being able to perform in front of a live audience again. Theatre just brings so much joy to people's lives and gives performances the opportunity to tell such beautiful stories - to be a part of that again is something I am so grateful for.

What inspired you to pursue performing?

Growing up, I was someone that enjoyed TV and Film so I always wanted to perform but never had the courage to do so. I never saw a lot of representation of Asian and/or queer stories groing up. So something that is really important to me is representation and telling stories that normally go untold. This pushed me to try out for theatre in high school and continue to do some shows whenever I can now as an adult. Performing gives me the opportunity to creatively express myself and grow as an actor. "RENT" was one of the first musicals that I have seen and it was the first story where there is strong racial and queer representation that tells such an emotional story about life. It automatically became a dream musical to perform in and that really sparked me wanting to perform.

How does this role compare to other roles you've played?

Playing 'Benny' in "RENT" is actually my first ever principal role. Every other show that I have been in, I was an ensemble member so this is definitely a different experience. Every time I did a show, I just wanted to be in an ensemble and blend in with the background or company. So getting the call to play 'Benny', I was completely shocked - I never pictured myself being in a principal role or one of the leads. Being in this role has been absolutely rewarding and given me an opportunity to grow as a performer.

What was your process for developing your character?

It's been super interesting, especially since they are the antagonist/villain of the story. Developing my character was kind of a new concept to me because I had to think of things I never really thought about before like their intentions or their reactions to different things happening around them. Working with the production team to really help build 'Benny' has been wonderful. Although he is technically the antagonist, they were all friends at one point and he truly believes he is trying to help them the best way he knows how. So I wanted to be sure to have a good balance of cockiness but also add some humanity to the character because as he progresses throughout the show, he is experiencing these emotions with his former friends and they all come to an understanding.

Do you have a favorite song in the show?

My favorite song in the show is 'I'll Cover You (Reprise)', especially performing it with the cast. It's a moment where we all pause and grieve as one. We take this moment to reflect on the temporary nature of life and feel the raw emotions of pain and love. Especially when Aram, who plays Tom Collins, performs it - you can't help but get teary-eyed every time.

Did you face any challenges with your character or the production?

I think initially digging into the character's intentions was my biggest challenge. In all the other few productions I have been in, I never thought about it. I just had one line and then went on to sing with the ensemble - which worked just fine for me. So then getting the opportunity to be challenged and mentally stepping into a character was very different. There was a lot of trial and error of testing our body language, interactions and blocking. It's just been such a rewarding experience getting the creative freedom to try these out and collaborate alongside the production team.

How was working with the cast and the creative team?

It is hands-down my favorite experience working on a show. The creative team is so considerate and works to create a safe space for us to develop the show. Every member of the production team has been such big advocates for us to grow as performers and it pushes us to really tell this story to the best of our ability. The cast of this production is truly a family. The most diverse cast I have ever worked with and it truly made this my favorite theatre experience. We all have our own very deep and unique connection to this show and they truly bring everything that they have during every performance. Being a queer person of color, I have experience so much hatred (especially in the past couple of years with pandemic and increase in hate crimes towards the Asian community), so I haven't felt seen or heard in a very long time. This cast and crew makes me feel seen and understood for the first time in a long time. Everyone from the pit, to costumes, to production team and to the cast are the most supportive and loving people I have had the pleasure of working with. The people in this production gave me my confidence and my voice back - which is the best gift I could ever ask for.

What do you hope the audience takes away from seeing this production?

If the audience could take anything away from this production is to follow this one line in Seasons of Love. "Share love, give love, spread love". We are living in very dark times lately, and if we took the moment to take a step back, understand each other, and love each other. We would make great strides. Life is super short. Life has its highs and lows. So use that limited time we have to celebrate life and spread love.

What are your favorite local spots?

The one spot we have enjoyed going to as a cast is Jersey's Bar and Grill in Inver Grove Heights. They have been so gracious having us come in to hang out and eat after our rehearsals.

Thank you Kevin for your time!

