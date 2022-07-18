Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Interview: Kevin Tran of RENT at Inver Grove Heights Community Theatre

This production runs on select dates through July 24th

Minneapolis / St. Paul News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 18, 2022  

Interview: Kevin Tran of RENT at Inver Grove Heights Community Theatre Set in the East Village of New York City, RENT is about falling in love, finding your voice and living for today. Winner of the Tony Award for Best Musical and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, RENT has become a pop-cultural phenomenon, with songs that rock and a story that resonates with audiences of all ages.Enter Your Article Text Here!

We chat with Kevin Tran who plays Benny in the Inver Heights Community Theatre production of Rent!

How does it feel to have live audiences and theatres back?
It feels absolutely amazing to have live audiences and theatres back, especially after not being able to for a long time. This is my first show since the pandemic started and to have people come to support something that you've been working so hard on over these past few months has just been so wonderful. It's such a euphoric feeling being able to perform in front of a live audience again. Theatre just brings so much joy to people's lives and gives performances the opportunity to tell such beautiful stories - to be a part of that again is something I am so grateful for.
What inspired you to pursue performing?
Growing up, I was someone that enjoyed TV and Film so I always wanted to perform but never had the courage to do so. I never saw a lot of representation of Asian and/or queer stories groing up. So something that is really important to me is representation and telling stories that normally go untold. This pushed me to try out for theatre in high school and continue to do some shows whenever I can now as an adult. Performing gives me the opportunity to creatively express myself and grow as an actor. "RENT" was one of the first musicals that I have seen and it was the first story where there is strong racial and queer representation that tells such an emotional story about life. It automatically became a dream musical to perform in and that really sparked me wanting to perform.
How does this role compare to other roles you've played?
Playing 'Benny' in "RENT" is actually my first ever principal role. Every other show that I have been in, I was an ensemble member so this is definitely a different experience. Every time I did a show, I just wanted to be in an ensemble and blend in with the background or company. So getting the call to play 'Benny', I was completely shocked - I never pictured myself being in a principal role or one of the leads. Being in this role has been absolutely rewarding and given me an opportunity to grow as a performer.
What was your process for developing your character?
It's been super interesting, especially since they are the antagonist/villain of the story. Developing my character was kind of a new concept to me because I had to think of things I never really thought about before like their intentions or their reactions to different things happening around them. Working with the production team to really help build 'Benny' has been wonderful. Although he is technically the antagonist, they were all friends at one point and he truly believes he is trying to help them the best way he knows how. So I wanted to be sure to have a good balance of cockiness but also add some humanity to the character because as he progresses throughout the show, he is experiencing these emotions with his former friends and they all come to an understanding.
Interview: Kevin Tran of RENT at Inver Grove Heights Community Theatre
Do you have a favorite song in the show?
My favorite song in the show is 'I'll Cover You (Reprise)', especially performing it with the cast. It's a moment where we all pause and grieve as one. We take this moment to reflect on the temporary nature of life and feel the raw emotions of pain and love. Especially when Aram, who plays Tom Collins, performs it - you can't help but get teary-eyed every time.
Did you face any challenges with your character or the production?
I think initially digging into the character's intentions was my biggest challenge. In all the other few productions I have been in, I never thought about it. I just had one line and then went on to sing with the ensemble - which worked just fine for me. So then getting the opportunity to be challenged and mentally stepping into a character was very different. There was a lot of trial and error of testing our body language, interactions and blocking. It's just been such a rewarding experience getting the creative freedom to try these out and collaborate alongside the production team.
How was working with the cast and the creative team?
It is hands-down my favorite experience working on a show. The creative team is so considerate and works to create a safe space for us to develop the show. Every member of the production team has been such big advocates for us to grow as performers and it pushes us to really tell this story to the best of our ability. The cast of this production is truly a family. The most diverse cast I have ever worked with and it truly made this my favorite theatre experience. We all have our own very deep and unique connection to this show and they truly bring everything that they have during every performance. Being a queer person of color, I have experience so much hatred (especially in the past couple of years with pandemic and increase in hate crimes towards the Asian community), so I haven't felt seen or heard in a very long time. This cast and crew makes me feel seen and understood for the first time in a long time. Everyone from the pit, to costumes, to production team and to the cast are the most supportive and loving people I have had the pleasure of working with. The people in this production gave me my confidence and my voice back - which is the best gift I could ever ask for.
What do you hope the audience takes away from seeing this production?
If the audience could take anything away from this production is to follow this one line in Seasons of Love. "Share love, give love, spread love". We are living in very dark times lately, and if we took the moment to take a step back, understand each other, and love each other. We would make great strides. Life is super short. Life has its highs and lows. So use that limited time we have to celebrate life and spread love.
What are your favorite local spots?
The one spot we have enjoyed going to as a cast is Jersey's Bar and Grill in Inver Grove Heights. They have been so gracious having us come in to hang out and eat after our rehearsals.
Thank you Kevin for your time!
For more show and ticket information, click the button below.
Photos courtesy of Inver Grove Heights Community Theatre




Related Articles View More Minneapolis / St. Paul Stories

From This Author - Jared Fessler

Jared [He/Him] is originally from Iowa but currently resides in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He grew up doing theatre and studied theatre and musical theatre in college. He works in workforce development and... (read more about this author)

Interview: Peter Rothstein and David Simpatico of TWELVE ANGRY MEN at Theater Latte Da
July 18, 2022

In a small New York City jury room, on 'the hottest day of the year,' twelve men debate the fate of a young defendant charged with murdering his father. In form, TWELVE ANGRY MEN: A NEW MUSICAL is a courtroom drama; in purpose, it's a crash course in those passages of the U.S. Constitution that promise defendants a fair trial and the presumption of innocence.
Interview: Miguel Ramos of PRIDE NIGHT at Minnesota Twins
July 14, 2022

Join the LGBTQIA+ community, friends, family, and organizations to celebrate Pride Night, presented by Target, at Target Field! Your purchase of this special ticket package includes an exclusive Minnesota Twins Pride Night tank top plus your reserved seat to cheer on the Twins vs the Chicago White Sox on Friday, July 15 at 7:10 p.m.
Interview: Annika Isbell of BRINGING UP BABY MAMA at Smartmouth Comedy Co.
July 13, 2022

It's Maggie's baby shower, and not only is she throwing it herself, she's also giving no details as to who the father is. Her family and friends arrive with games and gifts to celebrate the arrival of her child, but as the party moves forward tumultuous activities occur, the truth about the baby's father comes out, and a rideshare race determines whether the baby gets delivered at the hospital, in a car, or on the front lawn!
Interview: Laila Sahir of CABAL at WALKING SHADOW THEATRE COMPANY
July 13, 2022

A renegade magister's quest threatens the Cabal's very existence. Who should control this ultimate power? Enter the secret society and unlock the truth.
Review: ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE at Old Log Theatre
July 13, 2022

What did our critic think of ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE at Old Log Theatre? Set your mind on island time and plan your escape to the regional premiere of ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE, the new musical comedy about choices we make- and the people we become - once we've had a change in 'latitude'.