Interview: Katie Consamus of MATT & BEN at Nocturnal Giraffe Theatre

Elizabeth Efteland (Matt) & Katie Consamus (Ben)

Photo by Jared Fessler

Take a trip back in time with us to Massachusetts 1993. Matt Damon & Ben Affleck are just two young actors struggling to make it in the 'biz when the script for Good Will Hunting magically falls from the sky, landing at their feet. Is it a gift from God? Is this fate? ...or is the appearance of the mysterious script an evil curse? These two best bros are forced to put their friendship to the test, trying to determine if this script is their one-way ticket to superstardom... or if it comes at too high a cost. What are two bros to do?

This madcap '90s romp, written by Brenda Withers and The Office's Mindy Kaling, is directed by Jillian Robertson and features Elizabeth Efteland (Matt) & Katie Consamus* (Ben).

Presented by Nocturnal Giraffe Theatre

"Matt & Ben" is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc.

We chat with Katie Consamus who plays Ben in this production.

What made you decide to do Matt & Ben?

I mean, who doesn't love Mindy Kaling? Combine that with Good Will Hunting, and I'm sold. With Air coming out this spring, Matt Damon & Ben Affleck were on my mind, and when we stumbled upon Matt & Ben, a goofy take on the origin of their breakout movie script, I just couldn't stop giggling. When Bryant Lake Bowl had space in their schedule for us to do it, it all just felt like kismet. It's the perfect venue for this play. And the premise is just so magical and goofy- the perfect script for these two young actors literally just drops from the sky, and their whole lives are set to change in an instant.

How has it been playing your character Ben?

The entire premise is ridiculous, and I love it. I never imagined myself playing Ben Affleck, and that's what makes it so funny. It's perfect playing alongside Elizabeth Efteland as Matt Damon. She is just as good-looking and talented as the real Matt Damon, and I'm right where I belong as her well-meaning but usually screwing-up sidekick.

Katie Consamus as Ben

Photo by Jared Fessler

Do you have a favorite moment in the show?

My favorite moment in the show is when Matt & Ben Read aloud a scene from Good Will Hunting for the first time and fully realize the solid gold they have in their hands. Their excitement, their love for their craft, and their egos all come to a head. Plus, it's really fun getting to use a bunch of goofy dialects.

What do you hope the audience takes away?

I think at its core, this is a play about friendship- real friendship- and what it can withstand. I like to think that if Matt & Ben had never had that magical script drop into their lives, they would still be working together in Ben Affleck's apartment, still trying to do what they love, putting one foot in front of the other, and putting each other- and their friendship- ahead of their careers. Jillian's big focus was always on finding the love and relationship these two buddies really have for each other.

What are your favorite local spots?

Lake Nokomis

The Lowbrow! I'll have a BBQ tofu sandwich and a Manhattan, please!

Sunstreet Breads for coffee and pastries

Also (obviously!) BRYANT LAKE BOWL for bowling and breakfast! (OR dinner and a show!) Take your pick!

Thank you Katie for your time!

For more ticket and show information, please click the ticket link button below.