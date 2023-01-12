Interview: Helene Britany of HAIRSPRAY at Orpheum Theater

Photo courtesy of Helene Britany

You can't stop the beat! Hairspray, Broadway's Tony Award-winning musical comedy phenomenon is back on tour! Join 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad in 1960s Baltimore as she sets out to dance her way onto TV's most popular show. Can a girl with big dreams (and even bigger hair) change the world?

Featuring the beloved score of hit songs including "Welcome to the 60s," "Good Morning Baltimore" and "You Can't Stop the Beat," Hairspray is "fresh, winning, and deliriously tuneful!" (The New York Times). This all-new touring production will reunite Broadway's award-winning creative team led by director Jack O'Brien and choreographer Jerry Mitchell to bring Hairspray to a new generation of theater audiences.

We chat with Helene Britany who plays Shelley in the touring production of Hairspray currently playing at the Orpheum Theater in Minneapolis.

What is your favorite song in Hairspray?

Oh gosh! My favorite song in Hairspray I THINK is "It Takes Two." My mind always changes because I truly love all the music in this show, especially the Madison (the school dance), but "It Takes Two" has the most beautiful harmonies and I always catch myself singing it randomly. :)

What is your favorite moment in Hairspray?

My favorite moment in Hairspray is when the Record Shop crashes the Miss Teenage Hairspray Broadcast with Tracy and they do the "Tracy Dance," and then we all proceed to join in, doing the amazing "You Can't Stop The Beat."

Photo by Jeremy Daniels

What do you hope audiences take away from seeing Hairspray?

I hope audiences leave with full hearts seeing Hairspray. It's such a special, bubbly, happy show that deals with some really tough subjects, but in a beautiful way. That being different is beautiful and it makes you special and unique, that love wins no matter what, and that sometimes life is really hard, but to never give up.

Have you been to Minnesota before? Any favorite spots or places you're hoping to check out while here?

I have never been to Minnesota before! I think the skyway is one of the coolest things ever! I've now been to Cardigan Donuts twice and most likely will go more, but they have the yummiest donuts and the best dirty chai! I hope to make it to the Mall of America because I LOVE roller coasters and I'm also hoping to make it to Paisley Park as well!

Thank you Helene for your time!

For more Hairspray ticket and show information, please click the ticket link button below.