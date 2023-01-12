Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Interview: Helene Britany of HAIRSPRAY at Orpheum Theater

This production runs now through January 15th

Jan. 12, 2023  
Interview: Helene Britany of HAIRSPRAY at Orpheum Theater
Photo courtesy of Helene Britany

You can't stop the beat! Hairspray, Broadway's Tony Award-winning musical comedy phenomenon is back on tour! Join 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad in 1960s Baltimore as she sets out to dance her way onto TV's most popular show. Can a girl with big dreams (and even bigger hair) change the world?

Featuring the beloved score of hit songs including "Welcome to the 60s," "Good Morning Baltimore" and "You Can't Stop the Beat," Hairspray is "fresh, winning, and deliriously tuneful!" (The New York Times). This all-new touring production will reunite Broadway's award-winning creative team led by director Jack O'Brien and choreographer Jerry Mitchell to bring Hairspray to a new generation of theater audiences.

We chat with Helene Britany who plays Shelley in the touring production of Hairspray currently playing at the Orpheum Theater in Minneapolis.

What is your favorite song in Hairspray?

Oh gosh! My favorite song in Hairspray I THINK is "It Takes Two." My mind always changes because I truly love all the music in this show, especially the Madison (the school dance), but "It Takes Two" has the most beautiful harmonies and I always catch myself singing it randomly. :)

What is your favorite moment in Hairspray?

My favorite moment in Hairspray is when the Record Shop crashes the Miss Teenage Hairspray Broadcast with Tracy and they do the "Tracy Dance," and then we all proceed to join in, doing the amazing "You Can't Stop The Beat."

Interview: Helene Britany of HAIRSPRAY at Orpheum Theater
Photo by Jeremy Daniels

What do you hope audiences take away from seeing Hairspray?

I hope audiences leave with full hearts seeing Hairspray. It's such a special, bubbly, happy show that deals with some really tough subjects, but in a beautiful way. That being different is beautiful and it makes you special and unique, that love wins no matter what, and that sometimes life is really hard, but to never give up.

Have you been to Minnesota before? Any favorite spots or places you're hoping to check out while here?

I have never been to Minnesota before! I think the skyway is one of the coolest things ever! I've now been to Cardigan Donuts twice and most likely will go more, but they have the yummiest donuts and the best dirty chai! I hope to make it to the Mall of America because I LOVE roller coasters and I'm also hoping to make it to Paisley Park as well!

Thank you Helene for your time!

For more Hairspray ticket and show information, please click the ticket link button below.




Two Local Teenagers Star In Six Points Theaters Presentation Of TRAYF Photo
Two Local Teenagers Star In Six Points Theater's Presentation Of TRAYF
Two local teenagers are starring in TRAYF, Six Points Theater's latest production, running February 18 – March 12, 2023.  
Review: HAIRSPRAY at Minneapolis Orpheum Theatre Photo
Review: HAIRSPRAY at Minneapolis' Orpheum Theatre
What did our critic think of HAIRSPRAY at Orpheum Theatre? You can't stop the beat! Hairspray, Broadway's Tony Award-winning musical comedy phenomenon is back on tour! Join 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad in 1960s Baltimore as she sets out to dance her way onto TV's most popular show. Can a girl with big dreams (and even bigger hair) change the world?
New Play I WAS A STRANGER TOO Highlights Hope Amid Danger In Asylum System Photo
New Play I WAS A STRANGER TOO Highlights Hope Amid Danger In Asylum System
'I Was A Stranger Too,' a new play by Cynthia L. Cooper and directed by Carolyn Levy, tells the stories of people who are seeking asylum and those who help them. The play will have four performances, Jan 26 -29, at The Neighborhood House (Wellstone Center) in St. Paul.
Interview: Kate Willet of SPECIAL EVENT: KATE WILLETT WITH DAVID TVEITE & LILY MEYER a Photo
Interview: Kate Willet of SPECIAL EVENT: KATE WILLETT WITH DAVID TVEITE & LILY MEYER at Laugh Camp Comedy Club
Kate Willett is a New York-based comedian who has appeared on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHENCOLBERT and has a stand-up special on Netflix's THE COMEDY LINEUP. She co-hosts the popular political podcast REPLY GUYS, the first female-hosted leftist political podcast. Some of her other TV credits include Comedy Central's CC STAND-UP FEATURING (her second appearance premiered in December 2021), Comedy Central's JIM JEFFERIES SHOW as a guest correspondent, and Viceland's FLOPHOUSE. Her appearance on Comedy Central's THIS IS NOT HAPPENING which was on Splitsider's list of '2016's Best Late Night Standup Sets.' She has appeared at Bumbershoot, Melbourne International Comedy Festival, Just for Laughs Montreal Comedy Festival, Limestone Comedy Festival, High Plains, Big Sky Festival, Bridgetown, SF Sketchfest, Laughing Skull and many other festivals. In addition to headlining around the nation, she has performed in England, Scotland, Australia, and Canada. Kate's audio memoir DIRTBAG ANTHROPOLOGY which she penned and voiced, was released by Audible Plus earlier this year and has been a successful title for the platform. Her writing has also been featured in ELLE magazine and Cosmo UK.

From This Author - Jared Fessler

Jared [He/Him] is originally from Iowa and resides in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He grew up doing theatre and studied music, dance, and theatre with additional training in BFA musical theatre.

F... (read more about this author)


Review: HAIRSPRAY at Minneapolis' Orpheum TheatreReview: HAIRSPRAY at Minneapolis' Orpheum Theatre
January 11, 2023

What did our critic think of HAIRSPRAY at Orpheum Theatre? You can't stop the beat! Hairspray, Broadway's Tony Award-winning musical comedy phenomenon is back on tour! Join 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad in 1960s Baltimore as she sets out to dance her way onto TV's most popular show. Can a girl with big dreams (and even bigger hair) change the world?
Interview: Kate Willet of SPECIAL EVENT: KATE WILLETT WITH DAVID TVEITE & LILY MEYER at Laugh Camp Comedy ClubInterview: Kate Willet of SPECIAL EVENT: KATE WILLETT WITH DAVID TVEITE & LILY MEYER at Laugh Camp Comedy Club
January 9, 2023

Kate Willett is a New York-based comedian who has appeared on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHENCOLBERT and has a stand-up special on Netflix's THE COMEDY LINEUP. She co-hosts the popular political podcast REPLY GUYS, the first female-hosted leftist political podcast. Some of her other TV credits include Comedy Central's CC STAND-UP FEATURING (her second appearance premiered in December 2021), Comedy Central's JIM JEFFERIES SHOW as a guest correspondent, and Viceland's FLOPHOUSE. Her appearance on Comedy Central's THIS IS NOT HAPPENING which was on Splitsider's list of '2016's Best Late Night Standup Sets.' She has appeared at Bumbershoot, Melbourne International Comedy Festival, Just for Laughs Montreal Comedy Festival, Limestone Comedy Festival, High Plains, Big Sky Festival, Bridgetown, SF Sketchfest, Laughing Skull and many other festivals. In addition to headlining around the nation, she has performed in England, Scotland, Australia, and Canada. Kate's audio memoir DIRTBAG ANTHROPOLOGY which she penned and voiced, was released by Audible Plus earlier this year and has been a successful title for the platform. Her writing has also been featured in ELLE magazine and Cosmo UK.
Interview: Kyle Weiler of JANUARY JAZZ WITH KYLE WEILER at Artistry TheaterInterview: Kyle Weiler of JANUARY JAZZ WITH KYLE WEILER at Artistry Theater
January 9, 2023

Grounded in the joy of old Hollywood and Broadway Jazz, join us for this dance series for local professionals and potential aspiring professionals that explores fun footwork and dynamic choreography!
Review: KING GILGAMESH & THE MAN OF THE WILD at Jungle TheaterReview: KING GILGAMESH & THE MAN OF THE WILD at Jungle Theater
January 7, 2023

What did our critic think of KING GILGAMESH & THE MAN OF THE WILD at Jungle Theater?
Interview: Ty Feldewerd of NBA MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES DANCER at Minnesota TimberwolvesInterview: Ty Feldewerd of NBA MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES DANCER at Minnesota Timberwolves
January 5, 2023

Ty Felderwerd is a dancer for the NBA Minnesota Timberwolves dance team. He danced during the Pride game hosted by the Minnesota Timberwolves on January 4, 2023.
share