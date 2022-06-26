Interview: Harrell Holmes Jr. of AIN'T TOO PROUD at Orpheum

Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations is the electrifying new smash-hit Broadway musical that follows the Temptations' extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The winner of the 2019 Tony Award® for Best Choreography, it's a thrilling story of brotherhood, family, loyalty and betrayal during a decade of civil unrest in America. Set to the beat of the group's treasured hits, including "My Girl," "Just My Imagination," "Get Ready" and "Papa Was a Rolling Stone," Ain't Too Proud tells the unforgettable story of the legendary quintet that Billboard Magazine called, the greatest R&B group of all time.

We chat with Harrell Holmes Jr who plays Melvin Franklin about his role and the production.

How does it feel to have live audiences and theatres back?

It's a blessing that I don't take for granted. With so much uncertainty in the world, it's a beautiful place for people to escape their everyday lives. I'm very fortunate that I get the opportunity to help spread joy and love to people and tell this incredible story for two and a half hours.

What inspired you to pursue a career in performing?

I saw the Temptations mini-series when I was 7 years old and was heavily inspired. I thought it was the coolest thing I'd ever seen. I wanted to wear a suit every day and sing their songs. In the fall of my 3rd grade year, I performed for the first time and sang "Ain't Too Proud To Beg." From there, I started my own group called The Little Temptations. That started my performing journey. I haven't left the stage since.

How does this role compare to other roles you've played?

This is the first role I've ever played in a musical theatre genre. I've played roles in film, but this is by far the most fun and most fulfilling. I get to actually perform, sing and dance! And on top of that, I'm playing one of the Temptations! The #1 group in the history of rhythm and blues! The reason I ever began performing. So it's definitely a full circle moment for me. I have to pinch myself sometimes, because it feels like I'm living out a dream that I never thought was possible.

What was your process for developing your character?

I knew a lot of about the Temptations, but to learn more about Melvin Franklin specifically I read books about the Temps. I also did research on Youtube and looked at their live performances and interviews. I watched how he carried himself as well as his energy on-stage and how he interacted with others. And lastly, I brought myself to Melvin. I saw the things we both have in common (i.e. our love for our mother and performing) and was able to put myself in his shoes. Also doing research on the time period and gaining knowledge about what was going on in the world helped me to learn more about his thought process and how important being a Temptation was to him.

Do you have a favorite song in the show?

Yes. "I Can't Get Next To You" is at the top of the list. The energy, set design, and choreography are off the charts. It also contains one of my favorite costumes of the entire show.

Do you have a favorite moment in the show?

I love the intro to the show. It's so classic, There's just a spotlight that reflects on the five "Classic Temps." It's simple, but it immediately takes you back to 1963 and takes you on a musical journey. I believe it's a great way to start the show and prepare the audience for what they're about to experience.

Did you face any challenges with your character or the production?

Many challenges especially with this being my first show. Learning the staging was the most difficult part for me. It was my first time seeing numbers on stage! Melvin is the first Temptation to join the group and the last to pass away, so he's in the entire show. There's over 30 songs in this production and many scenes to learn. And lastly, the Tony-Award winning choreography! It was a lot to learn in one month. Our rehearsals with the creative team were every day for 8hrs. There were Epsom salt baths and physical therapy. I would often have to have my own rehearsal for 3-4 every night just to stay afloat with everything being taught. The most challenging process I've ever been a part of but worth every second.

How was it working with the cast and the creative team?

It was incredible! The cast is the most talented group of people I've ever been around. It was a joy and honor to be in the presence of such greatness. The creative team were extremely supportive. They pushed us and worked us hard but we knew we were striving for greatness and continuing the legacy that the Broadway company had wonderfully built. It was incredible to be in such a hard-working environment but still feel respected and taken care of.

What do you hope the audience takes away from seeing this production?

If the audience are not already fans of the Temptations, I hope they walk away with a new appreciation of the group and the body of work that has lasted for over 60 years and counting. I hope they look around and see people from all races and ages and see that through this great music we're all bonded together. And to every young person out there, I hope it inspires you to pursue something great. Something beyond your wildest dreams, because through their great music, The Temptations will live forever. And I am blessed to now be a part of that legacy.

Is this your first time to Minneapolis or have you been here before? Do you have any favorite local spots or places you're looking forward to visiting while you're here?

This is my second time here, but this will be my longest tenure. The first time I came, I wasn't able to explore the city so I'm looking forward to doing that this time around. I'm so excited to be here for the Fourth of July.

Thank you Harrell for your time!

For more show and ticket information, click on the ticket link button

Photos courtesy of Harrell and Emilio Madrid