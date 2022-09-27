Interview: Greg Lombardo of THE QUEEN'S BALL: A BRIDGERTON EXPERIENCE at Minneapolis

The Queen herself invites you to a once-in-a-lifetime evening of music and dance complete with acrobatic performances, interactive experiences, a stunning dance show, and plenty of surprises.

As guests at this delightful soirée, you will be transported to 1813 London to take part in the most coveted ball of the season. Prepare to mingle with other members of the Ton as you immerse yourself in an evening unlike any you have ever experienced before.

Enjoy a beautiful ballroom decorated in the Regency-era style, interact with actors dressed in exquisite period costumes, savor delicious cocktails, and listen to live music inspired by the iconic Bridgerton soundtrack.

Amidst such sophistication, who shall rise as the diamond of the season?

We chat with Greg Lombardo, Vice President/Head of Live Experiences with Netflix about bringing this experience to Minneapolis!

What inspired the Queens Ball Bridgerton experience?

The Queen's Ball: A Bridgerton Experience was inspired by the Shondaland hit series on Netflix, which captured hearts around the globe as fans connected with every aspect of the series - from its delightful characters and the superb actors who brought them to life, to the costume design and art and set direction to the soundtrack. We've partnered with Fever on The Queen's Ball: A Bridgerton Experience to create a similarly unique fan experience designed to immerse attendees in the lavish world of Bridgerton and bring this world to them wherever they are.

What are you looking forward to about bringing this experience to Minneapolis?

Minneapolis is known for its lively art scene with events across culture, theater, music and fine dining. It was only fitting that we bring The Queen's Ball: A Bridgerton Experience to this bustling city. As we've seen in our previous locations, we are certain that local residents and visiting guests alike will fully immerse themselves in this experience.

What can attendees expect from this experience?

The Queen's Ball is based on the world of Bridgerton, but there are plenty of surprises for avid fans and those less familiar to explore. The experience features a theatrical performance as well as immersive rooms, including a visit to Madame Delacroix's modiste to admire costumes from the Bridgerton series, and pick up accessories to enhance one's outfit, a stop at an underground Painting Studio to strike their most regal pose, and a highly-anticipated visit with the Queen to try and win Her Majesty's favor.

What do you hope attendees take away from this experience?

Bridgerton effortlessly transports viewers into a reimagined Regency-era London through its characters, costumes, design and soundtrack. The Queen's Ball: A Bridgerton Experience creates a similarly unique experience designed to immerse attendees in the lavish world of Bridgerton. The experience is an opportunity for people of all generations, backgrounds and interests to come together for a fun and unforgettable evening. While some guests choose to wear Regency-inspired attire, we encourage all to come in their best personal style, with royal attitudes in tow. Who knows... you might catch the Queen's eye and be crowned the Diamond of the evening!

Thank you Greg for your time! We look forward to having The Queen's Ball: A Bridgerton Experience in Minneapolis!

Photos by Federico Imperiale