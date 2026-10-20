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Interview: Gabriel Lockhart of GLOBAL CIRCUS: RINGLING BROS. AND BARNUM & BAILEY at Grand Casino Arena

This production runs October 23-25, 2026

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Interview: Gabriel Lockhart of GLOBAL CIRCUS: RINGLING BROS. AND BARNUM & BAILEY at Grand Casino Arena Image
Photo courtesy of Gabriel Lockhart

Gabriel Lockhart grew up in Saint Paul and got his start in circus at Circus Juventas. After seeing a show called Sawdust in 2010, he begged his mom to let him join. He was eight years old at the time, and he’s been involved in circus ever since. Gabriel has spent nine years performing on the flying trapeze and now performs with Ringling. I talked with him about how he got started and what it’s like being part of the show.

What first got you interested in the circus?

The first circus show I ever saw at Circus Juventas was Sawdust in 2010. After that show, I begged my mom to let me join the circus, and I haven’t looked back since.

How long have you been performing, and where did you train?

I’ve been in the circus since I was eight years old and have been doing flying trapeze for nine years. Circus Juventas is where I grew up learning the circus arts.

What inspired you to join Ringling?

My catcher Danny hit me up and said, “Yo, you wanna join Ringling?” and I said, “Heck yeah, I do!”

What’s your favorite part of touring with Ringling?

Being able to see new places and share my art with people around the world is the best part of performing on the road.

Thank you Gabriel for your time, we look forward to having you here!

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