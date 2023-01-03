Interview: Danielle Lund of PRIDE AT THE MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES at Target Center

The Minnesota Timberwolves announced the organization will host its annual Pride Night, powered by Xcel Energy on Wednesday, Jan. 4 when the Timberwolves host the Portland Trail Blazers at Target Center (tipoff scheduled for 7 p.m. CT). The celebratory evening will include in-game entertainment and recognition of organizations who support the LGBTQ+ community.

We chat with Director of Corporate Communications, Danielle Lund about what attendees could expect at this event.

What can attendees attending Pride night at the Minnesota Timberwolves expect?

Each year we celebrate Pride Night, we hope to make more connections and highlight the incredible work of community partners. This night gives us the opportunity to connect, celebrate, and help elevate the lives of the LGBTQ+ community. While also creating the opportunity for members of our organization and our fanbase to experience and learn how we can all be better allies, advocates, and supporters. The celebratory evening will include in-game entertainment and highlighting organizations supporting our LQBTQIA+ community including: Twin Cities Gay Men's Chorus, Twin Cities Pride, exclusive Pride merchandise sold in the Timberwolves Team Store and online, and the spotlighting of Sweet Troo Vi, a local vegan cookie company founded by Rebekkah Brunson and her wife Bobbi.

This year's Pride Night programming will include:

Pride Bandana powered by Xcel Energy: Pride-themed bandana giveaway for the first 10,000 fans.

Chef Spotlight | Sweet Troo Vi: Rebekkah Brunson and her wife Bobbi are the founders behind the vegan cookie company, Sweet Troo Vi. Their signature cookie creations are available throughout the season at Fhima's Test Kitchen (Section 126), including The Duchess cookie, mixed with walnuts, chocolate chunks, caramel and stuffed with Biscoff cookie butter, and The S'more Love cookie, mixed with vegan marshmallows, chocolate chunks and a graham cracker base.

Twin Cities Gay Men's Chorus: The Twin Cities Gay Men's Chorus will perform the National Anthem. Twin Cities Gay Men's Chorus is a volunteer community chorus, working towards the elimination of homophobia and intolerance through community outreach.

Ness Nite: Ness Nite is a non-binary, multi-racial, Minneapolis-based vocalist, songwriter, and producer. Their sound calls upon synthesizers, infectious hooks, rap cadences, and future-R&B feel-good sadness, while their lyrics explore dynamics in relationships and self. A former high-school basketball star, they were raised in Black and Mexican households between Chicago and Milwaukee.

dj izzie p: Minneapolis-based dj izzie p will guest DJ alongside Timberwolves DJ Mad Mardigan. Well-known in venues throughout the Twin Cities, dj izzie p brings a combination of a wide range of musical knowledge and technical djing skills.

Twin Cities Pride: A $5,000 donation will be presented to Twin Cities Pride during halftime. Twin Cities Pride empowers every LGBTQ+ person to live as their true self.

Pack Gives Back: Through the Timberwolves' Pack Gives Back Ticket Program, 500 tickets will be distributed to local LGBTQ+ organizations.

Pride Merchandise: Fans have the opportunity to purchase Pride merch at the Timberwolves Team Store and online at www.TimberwolvesTeamStore.com.

Thank you Danielle and the Minnesota Timberwolves! We look forward to this event!

For more ticket and information, click on the ticket link button below.