Interview: Daniel Butler of GLOBAL CIRCUS: RINGLING BROS. AND BARNUM & BAILEY at Grand Casino Arena

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Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey is coming to Grand Casino Arena this weekend, and Saint Paul native Daniel Butler will be part of the show. Circus has been a part of Daniel’s life since he was two years old, growing up at Circus Juventas, the youth circus school his parents founded in Saint Paul. After performing in 18 Circus Juventas productions, he joined Ringling’s The Greatest Show on Earth. Today, he performs in the Flying Trapeze and Double Wheel of Destiny acts. I talked with Daniel about his Minnesota roots, how he got started in circus, and what it’s like performing with Ringling.

What inspired you to join Ringling?

My dad being a trapeze performer (catcher).

You grew up training at Circus Juventas in Saint Paul. What were you doing before joining Ringling?

Performing at my parents’ youth circus school.

Who are your circus role models or icons?

My dad.

What is your favorite part of touring with Ringling?

Performing in front of people and touring cities.

Thank you Daniel for your time, we look forward to having you here!

Click the link for more ticket information.

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