Review: SAVANNAH BANANAS at Target Field Minneapolis

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The Savannah Bananas brought their Banana Ball madness to Target Field in Minneapolis this weekend, and it didn't take long to realize this was not going to be an ordinary baseball game.

The Bananas played a sold-out three-game series against the Loco Beach Coconuts from August 7 through August 9, giving Minneapolis its first chance to experience the team's unusual combination of baseball, comedy, music and choreography.

I wasn't quite sure what to expect going in, but the entertainment started almost immediately. There was baseball, of course, but there was also dancing, music, jokes, crowd interaction and players constantly doing something unexpected. The game moves much faster than traditional baseball, and there is always something happening to keep the crowd engaged.

What makes it work is that the players are genuinely talented athletes. It's easy to get distracted by all the dancing and comedy, but these are still people who can really play baseball. They just approach the sport with a completely different attitude.

The entertainment wasn't limited to the players, either. One of the biggest highlights was Broadway star Derek Klena, who sang and performed multiple songs throughout the event. His performances were a great addition to the evening and made the whole experience feel even more like a live show. It's not every day you go to a baseball game and suddenly find yourself watching a Broadway performer take the field and start singing.

There were some familiar Minnesota faces on the field as well. Twins legend Joe Mauer made an appearance and threw out the first pitch, while Brian Dozier stepped up for an at-bat. Having two former Twins favorites back at Target Field was a fun connection to the stadium's baseball history and gave local fans another reason to get excited.

But perhaps the biggest part of the experience was the crowd. Target Field felt completely different from a normal Twins game. People were laughing, dancing, cheering and reacting to everything happening on the field. The energy in the stadium made it feel less like sitting down to watch a game and more like being part of a giant party.

That's really what the Savannah Bananas are selling: an experience. They take baseball and add enough music, comedy and entertainment to make it accessible even to people who aren't necessarily huge baseball fans.

If you're looking for a traditional, serious baseball game, this probably isn't it. But if you're looking for something fun, ridiculous and completely different, it's difficult not to have a good time.

The Savannah Bananas came to Minneapolis and turned Target Field into a party. After seeing them in person, I understand why their games have become such a phenomenon.

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