Review: JACK HARLOW MONICA TOUR at Fillmore Minneapolis

NEW! Minneapolis / St. Paul Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Minneapolis / St. Paul & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Jack Harlow brought his Monica tour to a sold-out Fillmore Minneapolis last night, delivering a marathon 34-song performance that balanced his biggest chart-topping hits with an exclusive preview of unreleased music.

Opening artist James Savage kicked off the evening, warming up the Twin Cities crowd with a gritty, high-octane set that got the floor moving early.

When Harlow took the stage, he skipped the radio hits and pivoted straight to new material. He opened the show with three back-to-back live debuts: "Trade Places," "Lonesome," and "Prague." These tracks leaned into a more introspective, mature sonic palette, yet the crowd locked in immediately.

The energy shifted as Harlow dipped into his established catalog. Mid-set performances of "Nail Tech," "Denver," and "They Don't Love It" highlighted his signature conversational flow. The venue's acoustics kept his vocals sharp and forward, backed by a minimalist stage production that kept the focus entirely on the performance.

What made the night stand out was Harlow's willingness to experiment. He dropped a total of nine live debuts over the course of the night, including "My Winter" and the soulful "Say Hello" late in the set. The heavy inclusion of new music gave the venue setting the feel of an exclusive listening party.

The final stretch of the night leaned entirely into heavy hitters. The crowd peaked during Harlow's performance of his verse on the Lil Nas X hit "Industry Baby," which led straight into a venue-wide sing-along for "Tyler Herro" and "Whats Poppin."

Closing out the night with his global smashes "First Class" and "Lovin On Me," Harlow left the room at a high point. The show proved his capability to pace a massive setlist, navigating between quiet, unreleased poetry and massive festival anthems without losing the crowd.

Don't Miss a Minneapolis / St. Paul News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...