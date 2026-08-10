Review: DROPS OF JUPITER: 25 YEARS IN THE ATMOSPHERE at Mystic Lake Amphitheatre

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Train brought its Drops of Jupiter: 25 Years in the Atmosphere tour to Mystic Lake Amphitheater in Shakopee on Sunday, August 9, giving fans a night full of familiar songs, special guests and plenty of chances to sing along.

The band opened with "She's on Fire" before moving into "50 Ways to Say Goodbye," "If It's Love," "AM Gold" and "Play That Song." Right from the start, it was clear this was going to be a set filled with songs that many people in the crowd knew by heart.

One of the fun moments of the night was "Jack & Diane," the John Mellencamp classic, which Train performed with Matt Nathanson. The collaboration worked well and gave the song a different feel than the original.

"Calling All Angels" slowed things down a little before "Meet Virginia" turned into "Take Me Home, Country Roads" with Ed Robertson. That was another crowd favorite, with plenty of people joining in on the chorus.

Train also played "To Gloria," an unreleased song, giving fans something they don't normally get at a concert. "Mississippi" featured a guitar solo before the band continued with "Marry Me."

The guest appearances continued with Journey's "Stone in Love," featuring Rock Richard Monahan. From there, the set returned to some of Train's biggest songs, including "Save Me, San Francisco," "Bruises" and "Hey, Soul Sister."

"Vacation," a Dirty Heads cover with Monahan, was another fun addition. It was an unexpected choice but fit well into the upbeat feel of the evening.

The last part of the show brought some of the biggest sing-alongs of the night. "Drive By" led into "Hey Jude," and then Train closed with "Drops of Jupiter."

Ending the concert with "Drops of Jupiter" was an obvious choice, but it was also the right one. Twenty-five years after the song was released, it's still the song many people associate most with Train, and the crowd's reaction showed that it hasn't lost its appeal.

The set had a good mix of Train's biggest hits, older songs, covers and collaborations. The guest appearances from Matt Nathanson and Ed Robertson added some memorable moments, while the familiar hits gave longtime fans plenty of reasons to sing along.

For a tour celebrating 25 years of Drops of Jupiter, Train gave the Mystic Lake crowd exactly what you'd hope for: a fun night of music, plenty of nostalgia and a lot of songs that people still know every word to.

Photo courtesy of Train

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