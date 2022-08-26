Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Interview: Carson Kressley of FLIPPHONE SUPERSTAR 2022 w/Carson Kressley at Quincy Hall

This event will be on October 6, 2022

Aug. 26, 2022  

Flipphone Events is Minneapolis based and host drag brunches, parties, and other events in Minneapolis, Chicago, and New York City.

Who has what it takes to become Flip Phone Superstar 2022 in Minneapolis?!

Each contestant will have four minutes to perform in front of a group of world renown judges: Carson Kressley (RuPaul's Drag Race and Queer Eye for the Straight Guy), Jaidynn Diore Fierce (RuPaul's Drag Race), and Frozaen Pissás take home $1000 and a 2023 Pride Booking.

Previous winners include Julia Starr, Utica, Priscilla Es Yuicy, and Frozaen Pissás

We chat with host Carson Kressley about Flipphone Superstar 2022 in Minneapolis!

How does it feel to have live audiences and performances back?

I think all of us are sooo happy to be back in front of an audience. There is just something so magical about the collective experience of enjoying a live performance, whether it be a concert, a play or a drag performance. I'm super excited to be back in Minneapolis with the crew from Flippfone. They do some amazing events ! So I plan to have a drink, tip some Kweens and enjoy the live show and all the nice Minnesota peeps. Way better than a zoom!!!!

Who were your influences and inspirations?

Well growing up we didn't have a lot of visible LGBT people on TV. And I was VERY influenced by television. It formed my aesthetic and view on fashion and design - the clothes worn by Cher and Carol Burnett on their shows really stand out. Both designed by Bob Mackie of course. When I was older and out in the work force, Ralph Lauren was a huge influence. I worked with him for nearly a decade. And, of course, my parents and grandparents were instrumental in my work ethic and overall character.

What are you looking forward to with hosting and judging the Flipphone superstar event?

Seeing great drag, and of course, interacting with the audience. I always love an audience!

What is your message for the LGBTQ+ community?

Be absolutely proud of who you are . Don't be afraid of being fabulous . And mullets, although trendy, are still terrible.

Do you have any favorite spots in Minnesota?

I have family in Minnesota and I love visiting their farm in Minnetrista and heading out on the lake on their boat for dinner at Giannis in Wayzata. It's so gorgeous there !!!

Thank you Carson for your time! We look forward to having you in Minneapolis!

For more ticket and show information, click on the ticket link button below

Fllipphone Superstar 2022 w/ Carson Kressley

Thursday, October 6, 2022 from 8:00 PM to 10: 30 PM

Quincy Hall | 1325 Quincy St NE, Minneapolis, MN 55413

Photo by Matt Monath

Graphic courtesy of Flipphone





