Interview: Cam Pederson (Luna Muse of HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH at Lush Lounge & Theater

This production runs on select dates from May 11th through June 4th

Apr. 20, 2023  
Cam Pederson (Luna Muse) as Blue Hedwig
Photo by Jenny Mae

LUSH Lounge & Theater is back with its second live musical production, Hedwig and the Angry Inch. The unapologetically queer cast and crew are giving the show a bold new interpretation as three different performers bring the iconic character of Hedwig to life.

The production is an immersive, 90 minute rock concert where Hedwig reflects on their journey from East Berlin to the stages of Northeast Minneapolis, attempting to reconcile the lost pieces of theirself along the way.

With unforgettable songs by Stephen Trask and a hilariously heartfelt script by John Cameron Mitchell, Hedwig and the Angry Inch is a celebration of queer love and identities, and this one-of-a-kind production is one you will not want to miss.

We chat with Cam Pederson (Luna Muse) who plays Blue Hedwig in this produciton.

What is your favorite song in this production?

"The Origin of Love" I feel like this is the anthem of Hedwig and the Angry Inch. I love how it uses Plato's Symposium as a way to convey a thesis-of-sorts about human love.

What is your favorite moment in this show?

Nothing is better than seeing an audience member who isn't as well-versed in the show, experience the sheer in-your-face nature of the opening number. It's unapologetically queer.

What does it mean for you to be a part of this production?:

This is my second time working on Hedwig, the first being my senior year of college. I'm excited to revisit the role with a couple more years (and a global pandemic?!) under my belt. Splitting up the role into different fragments is also interesting to work on as well.

What do you hope audience members take away from seeing this production?:

I don't want to give too much away about what we've got cooking but this story - like the human existence - isn't a clean-cut, black and white line. We live and love in a lot of gray area. (We'll have more glitter and less actual gray),

Thank you Cam for your time! We look forward to seeing you in this production!

For more show and ticket information, please click the ticket link button below.




From This Author - Jared Fessler

Interview: Cam Pederson (Luna Muse of HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH at Lush Lounge & Theater
