Interview: Berto Borroto of THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL at Lyric Arts Company Of Anoka

Berto Borrato as Spongebob Squarepants

Photo by Molly Weibel

The stakes are higher than ever in this dynamic stage musical, as SpongeBob and all of Bikini Bottom face the total annihilation of their undersea world. Chaos erupts and lives hang in the balance, and just when all hope seems lost, a most unexpected hero rises up and takes center stage. The power of optimism really can save the world!

The SpongeBob Musical is based on the beloved animated series created by Stephen Hillenburg with a book by Kyle Jarrow. The musical features original songs by greats such as Yolanda Adams, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, Lady A, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, Panic! At the Disco, Plain White T’s, as well as songs by David Bowie, Tom Kenny and Andy Paley. This one-of-a-kind musical extravaganza will be a hilarious, heart-felt, and high energy night at the theater for all ages!

We chat with Berto Borroto who plays Spongebob in Lyrics Arts produciton of The Spongebob Musical.

What do you enjoy about playing your character the most?

Fun fact: Spanish is my first language, and I actually learned how to speak English from watching episode after episode of SpongeBob, and fortunately for me, a lot of my sense of humor comes from SpongeBob. I really just love him. I always have, and I always will. He is a fun, hyperactive, sea sponge with a happy-go-lucky personality that brings out the inner child in me. He reminds me every day of what it's like to be in love with the world and people around you, and it's something that I think I will continue to carry with me after the show.

What is your favorite song in the show?

My personal favorite song of the show is “(I Guess I) Miss You”. Mostly since it’s one of the few moments in the show I get to slow down a bit, but also because it’s a really beautiful song that shows a lovely range of emotions in SpongeBob. It's also another opportunity for me to share the stage with the brilliant Justin Michael, who plays Patrick Star, and is one of the best scene partners I have ever had.

What is your favorite moment in the show?

Okay, there’s a tie! My personal favorite moment comes at the end of the show when I get to really interact with some of the audience members, specifically the small kids in the audience. My other favorite moment actually comes from a different character! There’s a moment towards the end of the show where comedic genius, Alex Stokes-who plays Mrs. Puff-delivers a very over dramatic line, and it almost always breaks me. I always make sure to award him 5 comedy points after each show.

Berto Borrato as Spongebob Squarepants and cast

Photo by Molly Weibel

Why is this story Spongebob important for today and what do you hope the audience takes away from seeing this production?

The plot of the musical version of SpongeBob is very important because it reminds us that our time is limited, and we have to choose joy and love above all else. It shows us how greed and selfishness can cause harm and reminds us that some of the most beautiful things in life come when we are able to put others' needs before our own. SpongeBob doesn't want to save Bikini Bottom because he is afraid of his life ending, he wants to save the town so that he can have another day of simply being in love with everything and everyone in Bikini Bottom. Above all, I hope the audience just remembers what it's like to have fun, and that they go home thankful to have another day in their own Bikini Bottom.

What are your favorite local spots?

I'm not a frequent visitor of the Anoka area, but my cast has made a beautiful post-rehearsal ritual of enjoying a night out at "Boston's Pizza" after the show.

Thank you Berto for your time!

