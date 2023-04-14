Interview: Beatrice Rana of BEATRICE RANA, PIANO at Schubert Club

Beatrice Rana

Photo courtesy of Beatrice Rana

Closing out the 140th season of the International Artist Series will be the astounding young Italian pianist Beatrice Rana. Originally announced as part of the 2020-2021 season, Ms. Rana's recital was one of many performances we were thankfully able to present online when concert halls remained shuttered due to the pandemic. Audiences who tuned in from around the world were treated to a lovely and intimate program by Ms. Rana and her sister, cellist Ludovica Rana, at the Abbazia di Santa Maria a Cerrate in Italy.

Named Gramophone's 2017 "Young Artist of the Year" Beatrice Rana has already shaken the international classical music scene, gaining admiration and interest from concert presenters, conductors, critics and audiences around the world. Born in Italy into a family of musicians in 1993, Ms. Rana began her studies at the age of four and made her orchestral debut at nine, performing music by J.S. Bach. She earned her piano degree under the guidance of Benedetto Lupo, her lifetime mentor, at the Nino Rota Conservatory in Monopoli, where she also studied composition with Marco della Sciucca. She later studied at the Hochschule fur Musik in Hannover and currently lives in Rome.

In 2017, Beatrice started her own chamber music festival « Classiche Forme » in her native town of Lecce, Puglia. The festival has become one of Italy's major summer events. In that same year, she released a milestone album, Bach's Goldberg Variations on Warner Classics, and embarked on a 30-city tour. In 2018, she was nominated as 2018 Female Artist of the Year at the Classic BRIT Awards, where she performed for a nationally televised audience at Royal Albert Hall, and in 2020 she became artistic director of the Orchestra Filarmonica di Benevento.

We chat with Beatrice about her concert (click on the link to hear the answer).

How did you select your pieces for this concert?

Do you have a favorite piece that you are playing in this concert?

Have you been to Minnesota before? Any favorite places here or places you're hoping to check out?

Thank you Beatrice for your time! We look forward to having you back in Minnesota!

