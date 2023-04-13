Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Advertisement

Interview: Alyssa Raghu of HITS! THE MUSICAL Presented by On Cue Entertainment at Pantages Theatre

This concert is on Friday April 21, 2023

Apr. 13, 2023  
Interview: Alyssa Raghu of HITS! THE MUSICAL Presented by On Cue Entertainment at Pantages Theatre
Alyssa Raghu
Photo by Susan Jeffers

Dionne Warwick, 6-time Grammy Award winner and music legend, presents Hits! The Musical - 90 minutes of pure joy with extraordinary singing, spectacular dancing, hundreds of costume changes and state of the art lighting and sound that will leave you amazed. Imagine songs like "Signed, Sealed, Delivered," "Hero," "I Will Always Love You," "Singing In The Rain," and nearly 80 more of America's most iconic songs performed by the greatest young singers and dancers in the country. The cast of 29, ages 10-22, was selected from a nationwide audition of over 7,000 individuals. Their talent is exceptional and the energy is unsurpassed. This show is an unforgettable experience for the entire family.

We chat with cast member Alyssa Raghu about Hits! The musical!

How does it feel to be a part of Hits the musical?

It feels wonderful to have such a great community of performers that share the same passion as I do. I've really enjoyed my time with this cast.

What is your favorite song in the show?

My favorite song is definitely "Stayin' Alive" where I duet the hit song with Connor Closs. The vibe and costumes are so fun. It feels like we're going back in time.

What do you hope audiences take away from seeing Hits! The Musical!

I hope the audience can see how much we love what we do. Performing on stage every night makes me feel like I'm giving something to the audience to enjoy and love!

Interview: Alyssa Raghu of HITS! THE MUSICAL Presented by On Cue Entertainment at Pantages Theatre
Hits! The Musical! Cast
Photo by Susan Jeffers

Have you been to Minneapolis before? Any favorite spots here or places you would want to check out?

This will be my first time in Minneapolis, thanks to the tour. I am so excited to discover some beautiful places like the Minneapolis Institute of Art. I've heard great things about the city and I'm looking forward to seeing everyone there!

Thank you Alyssa for your time! We look forward to seeing Hits! The Musical!

Hits! The Musical is for individuals of all ages and will leave you dancing in the aisles. Don't miss America's next great musical!

For more information on the tour, visit Click Here.

For more ticket and show information, click the ticket link button below.




GOLDEN GIRLS - THE LAUGH CONTINUES Comes to the Pantages Theatre in August Photo
GOLDEN GIRLS - THE LAUGH CONTINUES Comes to the Pantages Theatre in August
Grab your best friends and head to Shady Pines! Hennepin Theatre Trust has announced that the Golden Girls are back and better than ever in a brand new stage show that's more exciting than a trip to St. Olaf.
Duluth Playhouse Youth Theatre Presents TUCK EVERLASTING TYA Photo
Duluth Playhouse Youth Theatre Presents TUCK EVERLASTING TYA
Duluth Playhouse Youth Theatre is a celebration of young artists ages 8 - 18 collaborating and connecting through the power of live theatre. In this production, young performers are given the opportunity to showcase their talents and theatrical skills on the historic NorShor Theatre stage.
Video: First Look At The World Premiere Of AN AMERICAN TAIL THE MUSICAL Photo
Video: First Look At The World Premiere Of AN AMERICAN TAIL THE MUSICAL
Children's Theatre Company presents the highly-anticipated World Premiere An American Tail the Musical. With a book and lyrics by Tony Award -winning playwright Itamar Moses (The Bands Visit), and music & lyrics by Michael Mahler and Alan Schmuckler (Diary of a Wimpy Kid the Musical, The Secret of My Success), the production will feature music supervision by Andrea Grody (The Band's Visit and Tootsie on Broadway). See video highlights from the production.
Review: MORE INFO CLOSE BRETT YOUNG: FIVE, TOUR, THREE, TWO, ONE at Armory Photo
Review: MORE INFO CLOSE BRETT YOUNG: FIVE, TOUR, THREE, TWO, ONE at Armory
What did our critic think of MORE INFO CLOSE BRETT YOUNG: FIVE, TOUR, THREE, TWO, ONE at Armory?

From This Author - Jared Fessler

Jared [He/Him] is originally from Iowa and resides in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He grew up doing theatre and studied music, dance, and theatre with additional training in BFA musical theatre.

F... (read more about this author)


Review: MORE INFO CLOSE BRETT YOUNG: FIVE, TOUR, THREE, TWO, ONE at ArmoryReview: MORE INFO CLOSE BRETT YOUNG: FIVE, TOUR, THREE, TWO, ONE at Armory
April 9, 2023

What did our critic think of MORE INFO CLOSE BRETT YOUNG: FIVE, TOUR, THREE, TWO, ONE at Armory?
Review: AGAIN at Theater MuReview: AGAIN at Theater Mu
April 9, 2023

What did our critic think of AGAIN at Theater Mu?
Interview: Tiffany Cooper of THE PROM at Chanhassen Dinner TheatresInterview: Tiffany Cooper of THE PROM at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres
April 6, 2023

It's a story of love, acceptance and embracing the person you were meant to be.
Review: HAMILTON at Orpheum TheatreReview: HAMILTON at Orpheum Theatre
April 6, 2023

What did our critic think of HAMILTON at Orpheum Theatre? Hamilton is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B and Broadway, Hamilton is the story of America then, as told by America now.
Review: JOHN MAYER at Xcel Energy CenterReview: JOHN MAYER at Xcel Energy Center
April 2, 2023

What did our critic think of JOHN MAYER at Xcel Energy Center?
share