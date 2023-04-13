Interview: Alyssa Raghu of HITS! THE MUSICAL Presented by On Cue Entertainment at Pantages Theatre

Alyssa Raghu

Photo by Susan Jeffers

Dionne Warwick, 6-time Grammy Award winner and music legend, presents Hits! The Musical - 90 minutes of pure joy with extraordinary singing, spectacular dancing, hundreds of costume changes and state of the art lighting and sound that will leave you amazed. Imagine songs like "Signed, Sealed, Delivered," "Hero," "I Will Always Love You," "Singing In The Rain," and nearly 80 more of America's most iconic songs performed by the greatest young singers and dancers in the country. The cast of 29, ages 10-22, was selected from a nationwide audition of over 7,000 individuals. Their talent is exceptional and the energy is unsurpassed. This show is an unforgettable experience for the entire family.

We chat with cast member Alyssa Raghu about Hits! The musical!

How does it feel to be a part of Hits the musical?

It feels wonderful to have such a great community of performers that share the same passion as I do. I've really enjoyed my time with this cast.

What is your favorite song in the show?

My favorite song is definitely "Stayin' Alive" where I duet the hit song with Connor Closs. The vibe and costumes are so fun. It feels like we're going back in time.

What do you hope audiences take away from seeing Hits! The Musical!

I hope the audience can see how much we love what we do. Performing on stage every night makes me feel like I'm giving something to the audience to enjoy and love!

Hits! The Musical! Cast

Photo by Susan Jeffers

Have you been to Minneapolis before? Any favorite spots here or places you would want to check out?

This will be my first time in Minneapolis, thanks to the tour. I am so excited to discover some beautiful places like the Minneapolis Institute of Art. I've heard great things about the city and I'm looking forward to seeing everyone there!

Thank you Alyssa for your time! We look forward to seeing Hits! The Musical!

Hits! The Musical is for individuals of all ages and will leave you dancing in the aisles. Don't miss America's next great musical!

