Interview: Ally Choe of FOREVER K-POP - A CELEBRATION CONCERT at Orpheum Theatre Minneapolis

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Ally Choe

Photo courtesy of Forever K-Pop

Ally Choe is taking the stage as Sora on this new K-POP tribute tour, and she couldn’t be more thrilled to represent South Korea through her performance. She’s grateful to her family for their unwavering support and to The Roster Agency for helping her follow her dreams.

A BFA graduate from Brigham Young University, Ally has appeared in productions such as Shrek National Tour, A Chorus Line, Wonderland, and Oklahoma!. In this interview, she opens up about her love for K-POP, the dedication behind the performances, and what fans can expect from this high-energy, family-friendly show.

Describe the show for us – is it a tribute to K-POP?

It’s a tribute concert to K-POP, covering a bunch of fun K-POP songs and really doing the genre justice.

Is this a show for the entire family?

Definitely! It’s good for all ages — the songs are recognizable, and there’s something for every demographic.

Which songs from the setlist are you most excited to perform?

I’m especially excited for Blackpink – “How You Like That”. The choreography is incredible — K-POP choreography is so demanding! It’s like performing as a K-POP demon hunter.

What has the rehearsal process been like?

It’s very different from anything I’ve done before. K-POP requires a whole other level of discipline, which is part of what makes the genre stand out. Our choreographer did extensive research before rehearsals, which really helped us bring authenticity to the performance.

What will the audience experience be like from the moment they walk in?

The energy will be like a concert — we encourage the audience to have fun and actively participate. As a South Korean, it means everything to me to have South Korean representation on stage. With the rise of K-POP groups and fans, it’s amazing to see people excited to experience K-POP live and in person. Personally, I grew up listening to K-POP; my parents are Korean immigrants, so it’s been a huge part of my life.

What inspired you to pursue performing?

I’ve loved K-POP since I was young and always wanted to perform. I watched KBS performances and dreamed of doing the same. My parents enrolled me in private dance and voice classes at age nine, which really inspired me. I admired the discipline and training, and that led me to pursue the arts seriously.

Who are your musical influences / favorite K-POP groups or songs?

BTS, for sure — they paved the way for K-POP as a global cultural phenomenon. I’ve already listened to their new album! I also love Twice, Blackpink, and Seventeen. Older generation K-POP groups helped break into the Western market, making it possible for everyone to enjoy the genre.

Is this your first time in Minneapolis?

It’s my second time! I love exploring local coffee shops here.

Thank you Ally for time time! We look forward to having you here.

For more ticket and show information, please click the ticket link button below.