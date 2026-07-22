Interview: Alli St. John of HADESTOWN: TEEN EDITION at Children's Theatre Company

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Hadestown is one of the hottest show on Broadway, on tour across the country, and in the West End but it is also being given new life in high schools and regional theaters across the United States. In this summer's intensive at the Children's Theatre Company, director Alli St. John is ready to bring this

breathtaking show to the Twin Cities audiences.

We got to chat with St. John in between rehearsals to chat about sitting in the director's chair and what audiences can expect. What follows is that conversation.

BW: What are you most looking forward to with this opportunity and experience?

ASJ: I have the fortune of having never seen a production of Hadestown before, so I’m coming to this production with an entirely uninfluenced creative mind. I'm excited to work on this beloved piece with students who are already deeply familiar and challenge what they think the show sounds and looks like. The Triple Threat program is such an incredible opportunity for students to be in a professional rehearsal environment and work with professional artists. I’m just as excited for them as I am for myself! We also have Cleo DeOrio joining us as choreographer. Cleo brings an expertise in physical theater, clowning, and circus, which allows us to physicalize the story in a way that (I don’t think) has been done before. The students are learning a ton about what they are physically capable of, and it’s incredible to witness.

BW: What inspired you to take the leap and put yourself into the director’s chair?

ASJ: I have actually been a director for over a decade, working for community, professional, and educational theaters across the country. Hadestown is my directorial debut for Children’s Theatre Company, and I am beyond grateful for the opportunity.

BW: This is a very beloved musical that has enchanted audiences for years around the world. How do you plan to put your own spin or flare on the material?

ASJ: Like I said, we are adding in this physical theater element to the production that feels like a new and fresh approach. Students are learning how to base and fly, so seeing a student tossed across the stage and caught in their cast mates' arms is something audiences can expect to see. They’re upside down, they’re spinning, they’re flying. But always in service to the story.

BW: What are you hoping that Twin Cities audiences will take away from the show?

ASJ: I hope audiences will identify with someone or something in this story. Even though it’s an old story, the themes remain relevant to a modern audience. Whether audiences consider their own love stories or the impacts of industrialization and marginalization and the climate crisis, there’s a lot to think about with this piece. Additionally, I hope audiences leave this production with an increased understanding of what young people are capable of. This is an incredibly challenging musical and we are asking these students to put so much of themselves out there and try new things. The work they are doing is at a professional level and should be applauded!

BW: If there was a role in the show that you could embody, what would it be?

ASJ: I played a long string of narrator characters when I was in high school, so I feel drawn to Hermes for that reason. He’s also the driver of the story and leads the ensemble, which feels aligned with my director brain.

BW: What are the differences between the standard edition and teen edition of this piece?

ASJ: There are actually very few differences between Hadestown and Hadestown: Teen Edition. No material has been cut, but there are some optional lyric changes. There is the option to have recorded music tracks if you don’t have a live band, but we have an incredible student band playing live for us on stage. So, if you’re a fan of the show, you won’t miss anything by seeing the Teen Edition.

BW: For those looking to work with CTC, what is the casting process like? How can people find out about the open calls and audition opportunities? What can they expect once they enter the room?

ASJ: CTC does the bulk of our season casting in the spring. We start with General Auditions, which are reserved for members of Actors Equity Association. We also hold show-specific auditions, which get posted on our website and on Minnesota Playlist. We typically hold separate auditions for adults and students. Each audition is a little different, depending on the show, but auditioners could expect to sing music from the show (if it’s a musical), read short scenes from the script, and learn a dance combination (if it’s a musical). They can also expect friendly faces, a welcoming room, and a good time!

Broadway World would like to thank Alli for her time and wishes the cast and crew of Hadestown: Teen Edition. Break a leg!

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