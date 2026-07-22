Children's Theatre Company to Launch 2026-2027 Education and Engagement Programs

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Children's Theatre Company (CTC) has announced the upcoming Theatre Arts Training classes for fall 2026, winter 2027, and spring 2027. All classes are now available for registration at childrenstheatre.org/classes.

"At Children's Theatre Company, we believe every young person deserves the opportunity to experience the transformative power of theatre,” said Ann Joseph-Douglas, CTC's Director of Education and Community Engagement. “Through our fall Theatre Arts Training classes and free community programs at local libraries, we are meeting families where they are and making arts education more accessible than ever. Whether students join us for a semester-long class or a one-day library workshop, they are invited to explore their creativity, build confidence, develop meaningful relationships, and discover the joy of storytelling. Our goal is to ensure that every child feels seen, valued, and inspired to grow both on and off the stage."

Highlights of Theatre Arts Training Programs:

Recognized for its excellence in theatre education, Children's Theatre Company is a leading destination for young artists in the Twin Cities, offering transformative learning experiences that foster creativity, collaboration, and artistic growth.

Institute Designed for dedicated students in grades 8–12, The Institute provides rigorous, conservatory-style theatre training to prepare young artists for college and professional opportunities. This season's focus is Comedy and Stage Combat.. Auditions to join the Institute program will take place on September 14, 2026.

MEA Camps will be offered October 15-16, 2026.

Pirates and Mermaids (Grade K)

Magic Academy (Grades 1–2)

Backstage Crafting (Grades 2–3)

The Greatest Showman (Grades 4–5)

Student Workshop Series As part of CTC's Theatre Arts Training program, the Workshop Series offers aspiring young artists focused training experiences designed to build technique, confidence, and creativity. Students work with professional theatre artists to explore specialized skills in performance, auditioning, and theatrical craft.

Stage Combat (Grades 6-12)

Audition Prep (Grades 6-12)

Voice (Grades 6-12)

Acting for the Camera (Grades 6-12)

New Offerings:

Musical Theatre Academy: offers intermediate-level training in singing, dancing, and acting, for grades 4-8 preparing students for audition-based pre-professional programs through hands-on instruction and performance-based learning.



Discovery Theatre: invites toddlers ages 2–3 and their caregivers to explore the magic of storytelling through hands-on sensory activities, creative movement, and imaginative play inspired by children's books.



Crafting and Theatrical Design: In this hands-on theatrical design class for grades 2-4, students will dive into the world of set design, prop making, and stagecraft. This class is perfect for students interested in making all the cool props and design elements you see on stage. Anything is possible if we have duct tape, cardboard, and paint!How to Register

ONLINE: register online at any time at childrenstheatre.org/classes.

PHONE: register by phone with the Ticket Office at 612.874.0400, Tuesday-Friday, 11am-4pm.

Get More Information Online: Sign up to audition for TAT performance programs, find out about CTC professional audition opportunities, meet the faculty, purchase classes and camps, and find information on class and camp sizes and what to bring! Visit childrenstheatre.org/education.

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