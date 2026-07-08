Children's Theatre Company Forms New Core Company for 2026-2027 Season

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Children's Theatre Company has announced a new Core Company, expanding the theatre's longtime Acting Company to include additional artists.

“For decades, CTC has worked with a company of actors,” said Rick Dildine, Artistic Director. “As those artists have grown and developed over the years, they have taken on more responsibility within the organization. Today we are expanding the concept of company to include other artists that represent the breadth of theatre-making. Our 'Core Company Members' have shown a commitment to CTC and its mission and play a significant role in the day to day artistic life of CTC. They regularly participate as practicing artists on and off stage either as actors, directors, playwrights, coaches, choreographers, teachers, or designers. Core Company Members support the overall programming of CTC, mentor early career artists, lift up CTC's local, regional, and national profile through their advocacy and participation, and contribute to future artistic planning.”

The new Core Company includes Antonisia (Nisi) Collins (actor), Melanie Chen Cole^ (sound designer), Dean Holt* (actor/director), Autumn Ness* (actor) , Reed Sigmund* (actor), Chauncy Thomas* (actor), and Christopher Windom†(choreographer).

In CTC's 2026-2027 season, Antonisia (Nisi) Collins will appear in Pinocchio and Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas!; Melanie Chen Cole^ will be the sound designer for Twelve Kinds of Ice; Dean Holt* will appear in Pinocchio, Princess Kay of the Milky Way, School of Rock The Musical, and will direct and act in Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas!; Autumn Ness* will appear in Pinocchio, Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas!, Princess Kay of the Milky Way, and School of Rock The Musical; Reed Sigmund* will act in Pinocchio, Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas!, Princess Kay of the Milky Way, and School of Rock The Musical; Chauncy Thomas* will be seen onstage in Pinocchio, Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas!, and School of Rock The Musical; and Christopher Windom† will choreograph School of Rock The Musical.

“I am honored and couldn't be more excited. It feels like a dream come true, and so surreal,” said Antonisia (Nisi) Collins. “In fact, when I was offered, my immediate response was 'don't be messing with me, Rick!' followed by screams of joy. When I first stepped into this building, I knew it was home. I couldn't be more thrilled for what's in store. What a gift to be able to be a part of a theatre that nurtures and creates for brave, curious minds. I shall step into this company with joy, fierceness, and the biggest heart.”

“I'm thrilled to be included as a new member for the CTC Core Company!” said Melanie Chen Cole. “A commitment to education and dedication to inspiring youth audiences is how we can make a positive impact for growth in our communities for a better future. I'm proud to be a part of this respected tradition at the Children's Theatre.”

“I am so proud to have been a part of CTC for so many years and the idea of company is what I fell in love with from the start,” said Dean Holt. “A group of artists with a shared vision and goal, bringing out the best in one another with a creative shorthand that seemed like magic. It's what I saw as I arrived just out of college, and what I continue to see in the room today. This tradition of creating and collaborating together, deepening our collective well of resources and skills, and providing a space where young artists can imagine with us. Now, with this expansion of the idea of company, we increase the scope and reach of those connections. Curiosity, kindness and growth are core to what we do, young or old, and I look forward to the adventure ahead.”

“I have known what it meant to be a CTC Company member since I was 8 years old, attending shows with my family,” said Autumn Ness. “It means you are a staple at this institution that the audience knows throughout their childhood. To expand this group of artists is so significant to me, especially expanding to these joyous friends! I can't wait for audiences to experience these new talents!”

“Being a Core Company Member is the ultimate gift,” said Reed Sigmund. “It's the opportunity to create, discover and grow as an artist and a person, while carrying a responsibility that means the world to me.”

“I'm ecstatic to have this opportunity to become a member of such a prestigious institution and expand on my fifteen years of collaboration with Rick Dildine,” said Chauncy Thomas.

“I'm thrilled and honored to join CTC's Core Company,” said Christopher Windom. “The opportunity to collaborate with a thoughtful community of artists across disciplines is deeply meaningful and inspiring. Theatre for young audiences has an extraordinary ability to ignite imagination, foster connection, and nurture a sense of wonder rooted in discovery, and I'm excited to contribute to a community that holds these ideals in such high regard.”

About The Core Company

The Core Company consists of trusted artists who serve as regular collaborators and artistic partners of Children's Theatre Company. The members are recognized for their meaningful contributions to the rehearsal room, the creative process, and performance culture. They form a community dedicated to advancing CTC's mission of creating extraordinary theatre experiences that educate, challenge, and inspire young people and their communities. These artists have a positive influence on the institution's culture through their professionalism, generosity, rigor, curiosity, and kindness, while also serving as mentors and role models for the Acting Cohort, apprentices, and other young individuals working within the organization's spaces. As ambassadors and spokespeople for CTC, they represent the organization and its values within the theatre field and the larger community. CTC provides the Core Company members with an artistic home where they can propose, develop, and shape new projects and future programming, while also contributing to a collaborative artistic think tank that reimagines what theatre for young audiences can become. These artists are committed to living and actively participating in the Twin Cities artistic community, with an annual renewable appointment based on mutual interest and continued alignment between the artist and the organization.

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