Interview: Alan Bach of FOOTLOOSE at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres

When Ren and his mother move from Chicago to a small farming town, he is prepared for the inevitable adjustment period at his new high school. But he's not prepared for the rigorous local edicts, including a ban on dancing instituted by the local preacher, who is determined to exercise control over the town's youth. When the reverend's rebellious daughter sets her sights on Ren, her roughneck boyfriend tries to sabotage Ren's reputation, with many of the locals eager to believe the worst about the new kid. The heartfelt story that emerges pins a father longing for the son he lost against a young man aching for the father who walked out on him.

To the rockin' rhythm of its Oscar and Tony-nominated Top Forty score, augmented with dynamic new songs, Footloose celebrates the wisdom of listening to young people while guiding them with a warm heart and open mind.

We chat with Alan Bach who plays Ren in the Chanhassen Dinner Theatres production of Footloose!

How does it feel to have live audiences and theatres back?

It is an absolute dream to have audiences back at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres. We get to the final button of the show each night and I can't help but to let out a little laugh at the applause. It's grateful disbelief that we get to do this again and it is magical!

What inspired you to pursue performing?

Mostly my dad, I guess. A friend of his was directing a show and needed a kids' chorus, and he said I would like it. I was 6. The audition was happy birthday and a grapevine, and I had the time of my life.

How does this role compare to other roles you've played?

I guess the major comparison is that this is my first leading role in my professional career and it's been so fun to bring everything I have to Ren every night.

What was your process for developing your character?

It's been so fun to watch, re watch and study Kevin Bacon's Ren. I think it's about trying to find the effortless "cool" Kevin Bacon had, and in the musical, which parts to push a little bit and which ones to relax.

Do you have a favorite song in the show?

I love singing "Almost Paradise" with Maya Richardson It feels like time stops a little bit for that number...As you can imagine, there is lots of really exciting movement in the show, but it's the only song where we are mostly stationary and singing. It's a vulnerable moment for Ren and Ariel and just an awesome 80's duet.

Do you have a favorite moment in the show?

Yeah I think every night I look forward to the scene where Ren and Willard meet for the first time. It's that first moment in the show that I can get a good gauge of the energy of the room. I've loved working with Matthew Bigfield Hall (Willard).

Did you face any challenges with your character or the production?

The biggest one continues to be the ongoing challenge of Covid 19. There have already been 40 + versions of cast line up changes. All of which couldn't happen without our swings, Joey Miller and Angela Steele. And the amazing Quinn Berger, our COVID Safety Officer, who continues to go above and beyond. It's a resilient cast and crew. No one is throwing in the towel.

How was working with the cast and the creative team?

This is my fifth show at CDT and I've always loved being a part of the community here. This is the first show, post the COVID pause - it's been amazing to work with a cast that has a genuine passion for the craft and a love of the story we're telling.

Our director Michael Brindisi is all heart, Renee Guitar created the perfect balance of exuberant movement and story telling, and Andy Kust's musical direction is so smart and purposeful. I am so lucky to work with this team. They have, and continue to be so encouraging.

What do you hope the audience takes away from seeing this production?

I hope audiences catch the amount of joy and peace there is in letting go of some fear and control.

What are your favorite local spots?

In Chanhassen? Oh my word, Brinidisi's Pub. Get the The Brindisi Burger. It's a burger with marinara sauce, melted provolone, grilled peppers and onions. I love it. Chef's kiss from this Italian/American.

Thank you Alan for your time!

Photos by Dan Norman Photography