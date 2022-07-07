Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Interview: Alan Bach of FOOTLOOSE at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres

Interview: Alan Bach of FOOTLOOSE at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres

This production runs now through February 4, 2023

Register for Minneapolis / St. Paul News

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 7, 2022  

When Ren and his mother move from Chicago to a small farming town, he is prepared for the inevitable adjustment period at his new high school. But he's not prepared for the rigorous local edicts, including a ban on dancing instituted by the local preacher, who is determined to exercise control over the town's youth. When the reverend's rebellious daughter sets her sights on Ren, her roughneck boyfriend tries to sabotage Ren's reputation, with many of the locals eager to believe the worst about the new kid. The heartfelt story that emerges pins a father longing for the son he lost against a young man aching for the father who walked out on him.

To the rockin' rhythm of its Oscar and Tony-nominated Top Forty score, augmented with dynamic new songs, Footloose celebrates the wisdom of listening to young people while guiding them with a warm heart and open mind.

We chat with Alan Bach who plays Ren in the Chanhassen Dinner Theatres production of Footloose!

How does it feel to have live audiences and theatres back?

It is an absolute dream to have audiences back at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres. We get to the final button of the show each night and I can't help but to let out a little laugh at the applause. It's grateful disbelief that we get to do this again and it is magical!

What inspired you to pursue performing?

Mostly my dad, I guess. A friend of his was directing a show and needed a kids' chorus, and he said I would like it. I was 6. The audition was happy birthday and a grapevine, and I had the time of my life.

How does this role compare to other roles you've played?

I guess the major comparison is that this is my first leading role in my professional career and it's been so fun to bring everything I have to Ren every night.

What was your process for developing your character?

It's been so fun to watch, re watch and study Kevin Bacon's Ren. I think it's about trying to find the effortless "cool" Kevin Bacon had, and in the musical, which parts to push a little bit and which ones to relax.

Do you have a favorite song in the show?

I love singing "Almost Paradise" with Maya Richardson It feels like time stops a little bit for that number...As you can imagine, there is lots of really exciting movement in the show, but it's the only song where we are mostly stationary and singing. It's a vulnerable moment for Ren and Ariel and just an awesome 80's duet.

Interview: Alan Bach of FOOTLOOSE at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres

Do you have a favorite moment in the show?

Yeah I think every night I look forward to the scene where Ren and Willard meet for the first time. It's that first moment in the show that I can get a good gauge of the energy of the room. I've loved working with Matthew Bigfield Hall (Willard).

Did you face any challenges with your character or the production?

The biggest one continues to be the ongoing challenge of Covid 19. There have already been 40 + versions of cast line up changes. All of which couldn't happen without our swings, Joey Miller and Angela Steele. And the amazing Quinn Berger, our COVID Safety Officer, who continues to go above and beyond. It's a resilient cast and crew. No one is throwing in the towel.

How was working with the cast and the creative team?

This is my fifth show at CDT and I've always loved being a part of the community here. This is the first show, post the COVID pause - it's been amazing to work with a cast that has a genuine passion for the craft and a love of the story we're telling.

Our director Michael Brindisi is all heart, Renee Guitar created the perfect balance of exuberant movement and story telling, and Andy Kust's musical direction is so smart and purposeful. I am so lucky to work with this team. They have, and continue to be so encouraging.

What do you hope the audience takes away from seeing this production?

I hope audiences catch the amount of joy and peace there is in letting go of some fear and control.

What are your favorite local spots?

In Chanhassen? Oh my word, Brinidisi's Pub. Get the The Brindisi Burger. It's a burger with marinara sauce, melted provolone, grilled peppers and onions. I love it. Chef's kiss from this Italian/American.

Thank you Alan for your time!

For more ticket and show information, please click the button below.

Photos by Dan Norman Photography



MacGyver Contest

Related Articles View More Minneapolis / St. Paul Stories

From This Author - Jared Fessler

Jared [He/Him] is originally from Iowa but currently resides in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He grew up doing theatre and studied theatre and musical theatre in college. He works in workforce development and... (read more about this author)

Interview: Reed Sigmund of SCHOOL OF ROCK at The Zephyr Theatre
July 5, 2022

Andrew Lloyd Webber's School of Rock brings a full scale broadway-style musical to the banks of the St. Croix River! A star-studded cast rocks out under the summer stars. Sparkling cocktails, dramatic lights, and fabulous music.
Interview: Anne Wieben of DIE LUSTIGE WITWE, 'THE MERRY WIDOW' at Opera On The Lake
July 5, 2022

Opera on the Lake is thrilled to be bringing Franz Lehar's operetta masterpiece to life at the Como Lakeside Pavilion on July 26, 27, and 29, 2022!
Interview: Patrick Scully of PRIDE 2022 - LIVE at Patricks Cabaret And Hennepin Theatre Trust
July 5, 2022

In conjunction with The Hennepin Theatre Trust's LGBTQIA+ Exhibit, Patrick's Cabaret will present Pride 2022 - LIVE! a very special Cabaret in their 3rd Floor performance space, the 'Studio 900', on Saturday, July 16, 2022. Expect an amazing evening of performance, media, cocktails (including non-alcoholic) and a lot of not to be missed! The cabaret will feature works by: Apocalypse Theatre, Lori Dokken, Kohl Miner, Ann Marsden, Chris Stark, Venus DeMars, and Patrick Scully - mc.
Review: LOVE'S LABOR'S LOST at Classical Actors Ensemble
July 3, 2022

What did our critic think of LOVE'S, LABOR'S, LOST at Classical Actors Ensamble?
Review: CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND at Theater Mu
July 1, 2022

What did our critic think of CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND at Theater Mu? This production was at the Jungle Theater as it was in co-production with Theater Mu. It was my first time at the Jungle Theater and the space was a great fit for this production. As an Asian-American, I always apprieacte that art that Theater Mu produces and think everytime I see a production through Theater Mu, how lucky am I that I live in a city where we have the second largest Asian-American Theater in the nation?!