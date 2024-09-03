History Theatre to Present RONDO '56: Remembering St Paul's Black Main Street

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



History Theatre will present the one night only concert event this October. Tickets are on sale now!

With its four musical hosts, Rondo '56 paints a portrait in music, stories and archival photos of St. Paul's thriving Black neighborhood in the decade before it was sliced down the middle to make room for I-94. Brimming with first-hand accounts and iconic R&B and gospel favorites from the decade after World War II and before the freeway, Rondo '56 is a loving evocation of this two-mile long neighborhood centered on Rondo Avenue, a vibrant and tight-knit community that was home to most of St. Paul's Black residents.

Featuring the incredible talents of T. Mychael Rambo (vocals and narration), Thomasina Petrus (vocals and narration), Charmin Michelle (vocals and narration), Dan Chouinard (piano and narration), Daryl Boudreaux (percussion), Jay Young (bass), Walter Chancellor (bari saxophone), and Scott Johnson (tenor saxophone).

Rondo '56 was created in 2010 by pianist Dan Chouinard as a commission from the MN Historical Society and in consultation with Rondo elders and performer colleagues who lived in Rondo. Ten years later the show was substantially updated in collaboration with vocalists and co-hosts T Mychael Rambo, Thomasina Petrus and Charmin Michelle. Since its debut the show has been presented by the MN Historical Society, St. Joan of Arc Catholic Community (Minneapolis), White Bear Lake Unitarian, Hamline United Methodist, Crooners Supper Club (Fridley).

Ticket Information

Main Floor $40, Balcony $30 (no additional fees). Learn more: www.historytheatre.com/rondo-56

