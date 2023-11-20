History Theatre Unveils Concert Series Line-up Celebrating the Holidays, Women's Voices, Love, and Buddy Holly's Music

History Theatre presents a line-up of concerts from a holiday classic hubabaloo, celebration of love, look at the powerful women voices throughout history, and an anniversary celebration of a music legend featuring artists from the previous History Theatre productions and more. A new package offering unlocks these incredible performances, all tickets on sale now!

Happy Holi-Dane 12/19 7:30pm

Back by popular demand, this ever-changing Holiday Hulabaloo is becoming an annual classic! Host Dane Stauffer (Glensheen, Defeat of Jesse James, Triple Espresso) is joined by a bevy of Twin Cities finest, including Pianist Dan Chouinard (Prairie Home, Rondo '56), to light up the holiday night with Musical holiday chestnuts, lesser-known ditties, sing- alongs, sketches, storytelling, sequins, spirit and soul. A warm and wonderful night for the whole family!

Women's Voices: When Women Step Up! 1/6 7:30pm

Incredible things happen when women step up and use their voice. Through song, speeches, politics, and more... there is power when women use their platform to create change. Experience the vocal stylings of Thomasina Petrus in a concert curated to highlight and celebrate the powerful women in "herstory." An evening sure to entertain and inspire!

For the Love of... 12/14 7:30pm

History Theatre is partnering with Lori Dokken again this year to present a Valentine's Day concert event featuring several of the Twin Cities' finest musicians delivering their musical thoughts about things they love, who they love and what they feel love really is about. From the love of nature to the love of a best friend, and even the love of a pet, there is a relatable kind of love for all to enjoy!

Buddy Holly: Oh Boy! 6/1 7:30pm

Buddy Holly: OH BOY! is a 're-staging' of Buddy Holly's 1959 WINTER DANCE PARTY. Come celebrate the 15-year anniversary of the first time Buddy! The Buddy Holly Story was performed on the History Theatre stage, with original cast members Nicholas Freeman, Blake Foster, and Zach Spicer from the IVEY-award-winning production! Concert includes all the Holly hits: That'll Be the Day, Peggy Sue, Rave On, Maybe Baby, Not Fade Away, Heartbeat, Everyday, Words of Love and of course, OH BOY!. It also features music of Buddy's co-stars, Ritchie Valens ("La Bamba"); Dion & the Belmonts ("Teenager in Love"), The Big Bopper ("Chantilly Lace") and Frankie Sardo ("Fake Out").

Ticket Information

Single tickets $40 for the main floor and $30 in the balcony. Pick 3 shows for $105. (SAVE 12%* off single ticket prices). Pick 4 shows for $132. (SAVE 17%*off single ticket prices) Concert Packages for main floor tickets available through Jan 6th. All tickets on sale now. For tickets call 651-292-4323 or visit Click Here. Learn more about the line up: Click Here

Accessibility at History Theatre

History Theatre strives to make all events accessible to all patrons. When purchasing tickets please alert the box office of any accommodation or assistance needed. Accessibility offerings include hearing enhancement receivers, seating for patrons with wheelchairs and their companions, accessible restrooms, Entrance on Cedar St., and elevator right to the theatre level for easy access. Contact the box office at 651-292-4323 for more information. Click Here

History Theatre Mission: History Theatre entertains, educates, and engages through creating, developing, and producing new and existing works that explore Minnesota's past and the diverse American experience. Its work provides a unique lens which links our past to the present, explores our common heritage, and illuminates our understanding of what it means to be American. Click Here