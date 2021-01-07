History Theatre Radio Hour Presents ALL THE WAY WITH LBJ

History Theatre at Home presents History Theatre Radio Hour's All the Way with LBJ.

The first episode, ALL THE WAY WITH LBJ, is a 30-minute segment of a full-length play FAVORITE SON: THE HUMPHREY PERSPECTIVES by four different playwrights.

The play by Jeffrey Hatcher is based on the 1968 meeting with Hubert H. Humphrey and President Lyndon B. Johnson just prior to the Democratic Convention in Chicago.

This recording includes a short interview with playwright Jeffrey Hatcher and a 20-minute post-show discussion with former Vice President Walter Mondale, historian Hy Berman and Hubert's son "Skip" Humphrey that is moderated by MPR's Karl Gehrke.

The play was first produced at History Theatre in 1997 as part of the full-length play "Favorite Son" by John Olive, Kim Hines, David Hawley and Jeffrey Hatcher. The radio cast features Tracey Maloney, Fred Wagner, the late Julian Bailey, Peter Thomson and Zoe Pappas.

All the Way with LBJ recording is now streaming through February 4, 2021.