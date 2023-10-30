History Theatre Announces Cast Of I AM BETTY ​​​​​​​Opening November 25

History Theatre will present the world premiere musical I Am Betty, the perfect recipe for holiday fun this year! You'll catch yourself humming the memorable music from this world-premiere production by Denise Prosek and Cristina Luzárraga and leave inspired to go home to bake something new!

Betty Crocker has helped shape America's homes and appetites for over a century. Surprising to many, she was not a real person! Betty was cooked up in Minnesota, so it feels only right to tell "her" story here at History Theatre" says Luzárraga (Book and Lyrics). Directed by Maija García, I Am Betty runs Nov 25- Dec 23, 2023. All tickets are on sale now.

As a radio and television personality, a letter-writing confidante, and a relatable icon, "Betty" has been there as multiple generations have grappled with questions of women's role in American society. When asked about the importance of this production, Denise Prosek (Music and Lyrics) says, "I Am Betty shows the resilience, ingenuity, and impact made by the women who embodied and were influenced by Betty Crocker."

Director Maija García, who also directed I Am Betty for the Raw Stages reading this past January, is looking forward to sharing this story with audiences. "This musical is layered - like a cake! It holds a wide range of stories, perspectives and experiences that will allow our audiences to both relate - and to expand their world view as well. Betty belongs to all of us."

The cast features Camryn Buelow (HT Debut), Erin Capello (The Christmas Schooner and A Servants Christmas), Tiffany Cooper (HT Debut), Lynnea Doublette (Teen Idol: The Bobby Vee Story, Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story), Anna Hashizume (HT Debut), Jennifer Grimm (HT Debut), Olivia Kemp (HT Debut), Kiko Laureano (Runestone! A Rock Musical), and Ruthie Baker McGrath (Glensheen, Christmas of Swing, Sisters of Swing).

The creative team includes Cristina Luzárraga (Playwright), Denise Prosek (Composer), Maija García (Director), Renee Guittar (Choreographer), Sonja Thompson (Music Director), Jason Hansen (Arranger), Sarah Bahr (Scenic Designer), Ursula Bowden (Props Designer), Sarah Bahr (Costume Designer), Karin Olson (Lighting Designer), C Andrew Mayer (Sound Designer), Leslie Ritenour (Video Designer), Lee Johnson (Stage Manager), Jaya Robillard (Asst. Stage Manager), Gunther Gullickson (Technical Director), Zach Morgan (Lead Carpenter), Nick Walberg (Master Electrician), and Meghan Kent (Costume Assistant).

Understudies and Musicians: TBA.

Submit your holiday memories: The kitchen is a wonderful place to remember holiday memories and make new and favorite recipes. The sights and smells can create treasured experiences for people of all ages. This is your chance to be a part of the History Theatre's Holiday Cookbook. Send us your holiday recipes, stories, traditions, and photos by November 13. Learn more: www.historytheatre.com/2023-2024/i-am-betty

Ticket Information

Tiers 1-4: $43-74 (discounts available for seniors). Tier 5: $30. Additional discounts available for students and patrons under 30 (must call to purchase, ID required at pick up). For tickets call 651-292-4323 or visit www.historytheatre.com. Discount rates for groups of 10 or more. Call 651-292-4320 or email groups@historytheatre.com to book a group.

Pay What You Can Preview performance: November 24, 7:30pm. Pre-reserve for $20 or PWYC at the door. Cash and credit accepted.

Afterthoughts held following Sunday Matinees

Nov 26, Dec 3, 10, and 17. Free and open to all ticketed patrons get closer to the story on stage with a lively post-show talkback. Guest Speakers TBA.

Accessibility at History Theatre

History Theatre strives to make all events accessible to all patrons. When purchasing tickets please alert the box office of any accommodation or assistance needed. Accessibility offerings include hearing enhancement receivers, seating for patrons with wheelchairs and their companions, accessible restrooms, Entrance on Cedar St., and elevator right to the theatre level for easy access. Contact the box office at 651-292-4323 for more information. www.historytheatre.com/box-office/accessibility

· American Sign Language and Audio Description: Sunday, December 10, 2:00 p.m.

· Open Captioning: Saturday, December 16, 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, December 17, 2:00 p.m.