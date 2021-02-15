Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Hermantown Proctor Dance Team Returns to the Dance Floor

The team will have just three competitions before sections, with their first one today, February 15.

Feb. 15, 2021  
The Hermantown Proctor dance team will return to the dance floor beginning today, February 15, Fox 21 reports.

This season, dancers will be required to wear masks at all times.

"We've really been trying to talk about what parts of our dance can you really be taking some of those bigger, deeper breaths, that's going to help you then lead into that next isolation skill that's really hard," said the team's head coach Becky Lent.

The team has also been forced to reinvent some of their choreography due to the pandemic, including removing lifts and spreading out formations.

The team will have just three competitions before sections, with their first one today, February 15. This will mark the team's first home meet. They'll host Duluth East and Duluth Denfeld on Monday at Hermantown.

Read more on Fox 21.


