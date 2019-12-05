Hennepin Theatre Trust Presents Live World-Music Performances Before THE BAND'S VISIT

Hennepin Theatre Trust will enhance the spirit of Broadway's hit musical THE BAND'S VISIT with pre-show, nightly concerts during the show's Minneapolis run at the historic Orpheum Theatre (910 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis) Tuesday, Dec. 10 to Sunday, Dec. 10, 2019 as part of the 2019-2020 Bank of America Broadway on Hennepin season. The Tony Award-winning production tells the story of lost musicians who show up in a Middle Eastern desert town and bring the town to life in unexpected and tantalizing ways.

Each night a local music group will bring sounds from around the world to patrons for a special performance in the Jack Link's Legend Lounge (900 Hennepin Ave), located next to the theatre. All concerts are free and open to the public. Using talent from the Twin Cities' vibrant and diverse cultural communities, patrons can enjoy different styles of music ranging from Ukrainian folk music to Brazilian Forró and Turkish classical music.

"The pre-show concert series for The Band's Visit allows us to expand our arts offerings in the Hennepin Theatre District," said Mark Nerenhausen, the Trust's president and CEO. "By sharing world music with our Broadway audiences and introducing them to new sounds, we're also supporting local artists and providing them a new performance space in the heart of downtown Minneapolis. It's a win-win for everyone and allows the Trust to contribute to the vibrancy of the district."

The week concludes with the Nihavent Trio, which includes a violinist with The National Arab Orchestra who has worked directly with two members of the show's touring ensemble.

Scheduled performers include:

Tuesday, December 10 (6 to 7:30 p.m.) - Ukrainian Village Band

The band plays a variety of folk and modern music representing the country's various ethnic communities, and includes drums, vocals, fiddle, bass, guitar, and accordion. Facebook:

Wednesday, December 11 (6 to 7:30 p.m.)

Not yet announced

Thursday, December 12 (6 to 7:30 p.m.) - Siama's Congo Music

Congolese musician Siama Matuzungidi has toured the world with many popular soukous artists. Together with David Johnson, he brings the music of his homeland to Twin Cities audiences.

Friday, December 13 (6:30 to 8 p.m.) - Samba Meu

This acoustic Brazilian-roots ensemble performs Forró and other styles at a wide variety of local venues, warming the hearts and souls of Minnesotans with the sounds of Brazil.

Saturday, December 14 (6:30 to 8 p.m.) - Siama's Congo Music

Sunday, December 15 (5 to 6:30 p.m.) - Nihavent Trio

Performing Turkish classical music and some folk styles, this trio features Laura Harada, who is a violinist with The National Arab Orchestra, and its repertoire also includes Armenian favorites.

After a mix-up at the border, an Egyptian Police Band is sent to a remote village in the middle of the Israeli desert. With no bus until morning and no hotel in sight, these unlikely travelers are taken in by the locals. Under the spell of the desert sky, their lives become intertwined in the most unexpected ways. THE BAND'S VISIT celebrates the deeply human ways music, longing and laughter can connect us all.

Tickets are on sale now at the State Theatre Box Office (805 Hennepin Ave. Minneapolis), by calling (800) 982-2787 or by visiting HennepinTheatreTrust.org. Ticket prices range from $50 to $136.* All pricing includes a Building Restoration Fee of $5.00.

Performance dates are Tuesday, Dec. 10 to Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019 with performances on Tuesday through Thursday at 7:30 p.m., Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 2 and 8 p.m. and Sunday at 1 and 6:30 p.m. Performance schedule, prices and cast are subject to change without notice.





