Hennepin Theatre Trust Announces PURPLE RAIN World Premiere, KIMBERLY AKIMBO And More For 2024-2025 Broadway Season

Hennepin Theatre Trust unveiled its 2024-2025 Bank of America Broadway on Hennepin season, featuring 11 Broadway productions coming to downtown Minneapolis. The lineup includes seven Minnesota premieres and four returning favorites, highlighted by recently announced pre-Broadway world premiere of Purple Rain at the historic State Theatre in 2025.

“We are more than thrilled and proud to present Purple Rain in its hometown next year before it makes its way to Broadway,” said Todd Duesing, Hennepin Theatre Trust president and CEO. “Prince was a visionary artist who created the Minneapolis sound and ignited a profound appreciation for the arts in the Twin Cities and Minnesota as a whole, leaving an indelible mark on the cultural landscape of the region. As the birthplace of the legendary musician and songwriter, and the setting of the renowned movie that captivated the world, Minnesota will see everybody literally dancing in the streets in celebration of seeing Purple Rain transform from screen to stage.”

The 2024-2025 season, which kicks off in September 2024, includes the winner of the 2022 Olivier Award for Best New Musical, Back to the Future: The Musical, and showcases the current Tony Award-winning Best Musical Kimberly Akimbo and the North American tour premiere of Parade, the current Tony winner for Best Musical Revival. Also coming direct from Broadway are the musicals Some Like It Hot, & Juliet and the play Life of Pi. The season concludes with the 30th Anniversary production of Disney's Beauty and the Beast. Back by popular demand, the Trust welcomes return engagements Les Misérables, Hadestown and The Book of Mormon.

The 2024-2025 season represents an impressive 40 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Best Revival of a Musical, Best Direction, Best Book, Best Original Score, Best Costumes and Best Scenic Design of a Musical and Best Scenic Design of a Play.

“Set against the vibrant backdrop of downtown Minneapolis, the new Broadway season promises artistic excellence and a significant local community and statewide economic impact.” said Duesing. “I'm delighted to join in the anticipation of welcoming hundreds of thousands of visitors to our historic theaters where they'll experience the magic of live theater. The arts not only uplift and inspire, but they also have lasting effects beyond the final curtain by contributing to the cultural vitality of Minnesota.”

The Minnesota premiere of Back to the Future: The Musical launches the 2024-2025 season running for two weeks Sept. 10-22, 2024. Back to the Future is adapted for the stage by the iconic film's creators Bob Gale and Robert Zemeckis and directed by the Tony Award-winner John Rando with original music by multi-Grammy winners Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard, alongside hit songs from the movie including “The Power of Love,” “Johnny B. Goode,” “Earth Angel” and “Back in Time.” When Marty McFly finds himself transported back to 1955 in a time machine built by the eccentric scientist Doc Brown, he accidentally changes the course of history. Now he's in a race against time to fix the present, escape the past, and send himself... back to the future.

Don't miss the Tony Award-winning musical, which just won the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, Some Like It Hot, with a thrilling run from Oct. 15-20, 2024. Set in Chicago when Prohibition has everyone thirsty for a little excitement, Some Like It Hot is the story of two musicians forced to flee the Windy City after witnessing a mob hit. Critically acclaimed and named Best Musical by the Drama Desk, The Drama League and the Outer Critics Circle.

The current Tony Award-winning Best Revival of a Musical, Parade, makes its North American tour premiere in Minneapolis Jan. 21-26, 2025. Set in the old red hills of Georgia, the riveting story follows Leo and Lucille Frank, a newlywed Jewish couple facing an unimaginable test of faith, justice, and devotion when Leo is accused of a crime. This acclaimed production with music and lyrics by Tony Award-winner Jason Robert Brown is a glorious and hopeful exploration of love and humanity reminding us that to love, we must truly see one another.

Experience the Broadway sensation, Life of Pi, winner of three Tony Awards, during its exhilarating run March 4-9, 2025. Based on the bestselling novel, this epic play of perseverance and hope unfolds after a shipwreck, where a sixteen-year-old named Pi survives on a lifeboat with a hyena, zebra, orangutan and Royal Bengal tiger, offering a breathtaking journey with jaw-dropping visuals and world-class puppetry.

The national and international spotlight will be on Minneapolis when the pre-Broadway world premiere of Purple Rain takes the stage in spring 2025 at the State Theatre. Purple Rain tells the story of The Kid, a rising rock musician in the Minneapolis club scene, as he contends with a tumultuous home environment, a rival band and a budding romance. The stage adaptation of Prince's legendary film and album is based on the original screenplay by Albert Magnoli and William Blinn, and features a book by two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, music and lyrics by Prince, and direction by Tony Award-nominee Lileana Blain-Cruz.

From the Emmy Award-winning writer of “Schitt's Creek,” & Juliet is a new musical that reimagines Shakespeare's classic love story where Juliet chooses a fresh beginning instead of tragedy. Embark on a fabulous journey May 13-18, 2025 with iconic pop anthems like “Since U Been Gone,” “Baby One More Time” and “I Want It that Way” from Max Martin, the genius songwriter/producer behind more #1 hits than any other artist this century. Break free of the balcony scene and get into this romantic comedy that proves there's life after Romeo.

Don't miss the acclaimed musical Kimberly Akimbo, winner of five Tony Awards, including Best Musical. Making its Minnesota premiere, this production about growing up and growing old (in no particular order) is set to captivate audiences from July 8-13, 2025. Follow Kimberly's hilarious and heartwarming journey as she tackles family dysfunction, a rare genetic condition, her first crush and potential felony charges with unwavering optimism and determination to find happiness.

Concluding the 2024-2025 season is a newly reimagined 30th Anniversary production of Disney's Beauty and the Beast, running for two weeks Aug. 5-17, 2025. This enchanting and breathtaking musical, featuring spectacular new sets and dazzling costumes, brings the timeless tale to life with the beloved Oscar-winning and Tony Award-nominated score, including iconic songs like “Be Our Guest” and “Beauty and the Beast.” Don't miss the beloved musical that promises to fill your heart with Disney magic.

A two-week run of Cameron Mackintosh's acclaimed production of Boublil and Schönberg's Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon, Les Misérables makes a triumphant return to Minneapolis Nov. 19 – Dec. 1, 2024.

The outrageous musical comedy and nine-time Tony Award winning Best Musical, The Book of Mormon, returns for a fifth appearance in Minneapolis Dec. 17-22, 2024.

Following sold-out performances in 2022, the Tony Award and Grammy Award-winning Best Musical Hadestown returns to the Orpheum Theatre Feb. 11-16, 2025.

“At Bank of America, we believe in the power of the performing arts and its ability to invigorate and create positive change in the communities we serve,” said Lucas Giambelluca, President of Bank of America Twin Cities. “Beyond enriching shared cultural experiences, our commitment extends to engaging with future leaders across the state through impactful arts in education outreach programs. This dedication is vital as it contributes to the cultivation of future leaders, emphasizing the transformative power of arts in shaping and connecting communities.”

All subscribers are guaranteed the same seats for each show in the eight-show package with the exception of Purple Rain, which is appearing at the State Theatre. Subscribers receive exclusive benefits including the option to use an interest-free payment plan, flexible exchanges, convenient automatic renewal and early access to purchase additional tickets. Package prices include applicable season subscription discounts, historic restoration fees and processing fees, and, if applicable, Select Plus or Select subscription fees.

Tickets and More Information

New season ticket packages will go on sale later this spring and current subscribers will receive detailed auto-renewal information via email.

Group ticket requests for 10 or more can be made now by calling (612) 373-5665. Pricing and discounts vary by show, performance, and price level. Visit Minneapolis.Broadway.com/Groups to learn more.

Tickets for individual shows will go on sale to the general public at later dates. Prices, shows, artists, dates and times are subject to change without notice.

Visit HennepinTheatreTrust.org/Broadway for additional information.

BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL, SEPT. 10-22, 2024

FIRST YEAR OF NATIONAL TOUR, MINNESOTA PREMIERE

Great Scott! Back to the Future, the beloved, cinematic classic is now a Broadway musical with its destination set for Minneapolis in 2024.

Winner of the 2022 Olivier Award for Best New Musical, four WhatsOnStage Awards, including Best New Musical, and the Broadway World Award for Best New Musical, Back to the Future: The Musical is adapted for the stage by the iconic film's creators Bob Gale (Back to the Future trilogy) and Robert Zemeckis (Forrest Gump) and directed by the Tony Award-winner John Rando with original music by multi-Grammy winners Alan Silvestri (Avengers: Endgame) and Glen Ballard (Michael Jackson's “Man in the Mirror”), alongside hit songs from the movie including “The Power of Love,” “Johnny B. Goode,” “Earth Angel,” and “Back in Time.”

When Marty McFly finds himself transported back to 1955 in a time machine built by the eccentric scientist Doc Brown, he accidentally changes the course of history. Now he's in a race against time to fix the present, escape the past, and send himself... back to the future. When Back to the Future hits 88mph, it'll change musical theatre history forever.

Part of the eight-show season subscription package.

SOME LIKE IT HOT, OCT. 15-20, 2024,

FIRST YEAR OF NATIONAL TOUR, MINNESOTA PREMIERE

Winner of four Tony Awards, including Best Choreography and Best Costumes, SOME LIKE IT

Set in Chicago when Prohibition has everyone thirsty for a little excitement, SOME LIKE IT HOT is the story of two musicians forced to flee the Windy City after witnessing a mob hit. With gangsters hot on their heels, they catch a cross-country train for the life-chasing, life-changing trip of a lifetime.

And what a trip it is! With its irresistible combination of heart and laughs, song and dance, SOME LIKE IT HOT won more theater awards than any show this season, and was named Best Musical by the Drama Desk, The Drama League, and the Outer Critics Circle.

Part of the eight-show season subscription package.

LES MISÉRABLES, NOV. 19 – DEC. 1, 2024, RETURN ENGAGEMENT

STILL THE WORLD'S MOST POPULAR MUSICAL

Cameron Mackintosh presents the acclaimed production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg's Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon, Les Misérables.

Set against the backdrop of 19th century France, Les Misérables tells an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption – a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit. This epic and uplifting story has become one of the most celebrated musicals in theatrical history.

The magnificent score of Les Misérables includes the songs “I Dreamed a Dream,” “On My Own,” “Bring Him Home,” “One Day More,” “Master of the House” and many more. Seen by over 130 million people worldwide in 53 countries, 438 cities and 22 languages, Les Misérables is undisputedly one of the world's most popular musicals.

Optional show to add to season ticket package.

THE BOOK OF MORMON, DEC. 17-22, 2024, RETURN ENGAGEMENT

This outrageous musical comedy follows the adventures of a mismatched pair of missionaries, sent halfway across the world to spread the Good Word. With standing room only productions in London, on Broadway, and across North America, THE BOOK OF MORMON has truly become an international sensation. Contains explicit language.

Optional show to add to season ticket package.

PARADE, JAN. 21-26, 2025, NORTH AMERICAN TOUR PREMIERE

Leo and Lucille Frank are a newlywed Jewish couple struggling to make a life in the old red hills of Georgia. When Leo is accused of an unspeakable crime, it propels them into an unimaginable test of faith, humanity, justice, and devotion. Riveting and gloriously hopeful, PARADE reminds us that to love, we must truly see one another.

PARADE has received overwhelming acclaim since its debut. The New York Times said, “this revival, filled with deft flourishes by director Michael Arden, recalls an era of big casts, big stories, and big talent – a time when musicals actually felt like events.”

PARADE is directed by Tony Award winner Michael Arden, with book by two-time Tony Award winner, Pulitzer Prize winner, and Academy Award winner Alfred Uhry, music and lyrics by three-time Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown, and co-conceived by 21-time Tony Award-winning legend Harold Prince.

Part of the eight-show season subscription package.

HADESTOWN, FEB. 11-16, 2025, RETURN ENGAGEMENT

COME SEE HOW THE WORLD COULD BE.

Welcome to HADESTOWN, where a song can change your fate. Winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards including Best Musical and the 2020 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, this acclaimed new show from celebrated singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell and innovative director Rachel Chavkin (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) is a love story for today... and always.

HADESTOWN intertwines two mythic tales — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — as it invites you on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell's beguiling melodies and Chavkin's poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers and singers, HADESTOWN is a haunting and hopeful theatrical experience that grabs you and never lets go.

Optional show to add to season ticket package.

LIFE OF PI, MARCH 4-9, 2025, FIRST YEAR OF NATIONAL TOUR, MINNESOTA PREMIERE

Winner of three Tony Awards and the Olivier Award for Best Play, LIFE OF PI is based on the novel that sold more than 15 million copies and became a worldwide phenomenon, LIFE OF PI is an epic story of perseverance and hope that speaks to every generation.

After a shipwreck in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, a sixteen-year-old boy named Pi survives on a lifeboat with four companions— a hyena, a zebra, an orangutan and a Royal Bengal tiger.

Told with jaw-dropping visuals, world class puppetry and exquisite stagecraft, LIFE OF PI creates a breathtaking journey that will leave you filled with awe and joy.

Part of the eight-show season subscription package.

PURPLE RAIN, SPRING 2025, PRE-BROADWAY WORLD PREMIERE

The world premiere stage adaptation of PRINCE's legendary film and album, PURPLE RAIN is based on the original screenplay by Albert Magnoli and William Blinn, and features a book by two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, music and lyrics by Prince, and direction by Tony Award-nominee Lileana Blain-Cruz. Purple Rain tells the fictional story of The Kid, an up-and-coming rock musician in the Minneapolis music scene, as he contends with a tumultuous home environment, a rival band and a budding romance.

Part of the eight-show season subscription package.

Purple Rain will appear at the State Theatre in downtown Minneapolis.

& JULIET, MAY 13-18, 2025, FIRST YEAR OF NATIONAL TOUR, MINNESOTA PREMIERE

Created by the Emmy-winning writer from “Schitt's Creek,” this hilarious new musical flips the script on the greatest love story ever told. & Juliet asks: what would happen next if Juliet didn't end it all over Romeo? Get whisked away on a fabulous journey as she ditches her famous ending for a fresh beginning and a second chance at life and love—her way.

Juliet's new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name, including "Since U Been Gone‚" "Roar," "Baby One More Time," "Larger Than Life‚" "That's The Way It Is,“ and "Can't Stop the Feeling!"—all from the genius songwriter/producer behind more #1 hits than any other artist this century. Break free of the balcony scene and get into this romantic comedy that proves there's life after Romeo.

The only thing tragic would be missing it.

Part of the eight-show season subscription package.

KIMBERLY AKIMBO, JULY 8-13, 2025, FIRST YEAR OF NATIONAL TOUR, MINNESOTA PREMIERE

WINNER – BEST MUSICAL – THE MOST TONY AWARD-WINNING SHOW OF THE SEASON

A new musical about growing up and growing old (in no particular order), KIMBERLY AKIMBO is the winner of 5 Tony Awards including BEST MUSICAL. It features Tony Award-winning book and lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire (Shrek), a Tony Award-winning score by Jeanine Tesori (Fun Home), choreography by Danny Mefford (Dear Evan Hansen) and direction by Tony-nominated director Jessica Stone.

Kimberly is about to turn 16 and recently moved with her family to a new town in suburban New Jersey. In this “howlingly funny heartbreaker of a show” (The New Yorker), Kim is forced to navigate family dysfunction, a rare genetic condition, her first crush … and possible felony charges. Ever the optimist, she is determined to find happiness against all odds and embark on a great adventure.

Part of the eight-show season subscription package.

DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST – A NEWLY-REIMAGINED 30TH ANNIVERSARY PRODUCTION, AUG. 5-17, 2025

Be Our Guest at Disney's newly reimagined 30th Anniversary production of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, the breathtaking musical filled with the romance and grandeur audiences know and love.

This enchanting and timeless tale has been brought to life like never before, with spectacular new sets and dazzling costumes. The show boasts the Oscar-winning and Tony Award-nominated score, including the classic songs “Be Our Guest” and “Beauty and the Beast.”

Reuniting to create this new production are members of the original Tony Award-winning artistic team, including composer Alan Menken, lyricist Tim Rice, book writer Linda Woolverton, with direction and choreography by Matt West, scenic design by Stanley A. Meyer, costume design by Ann Hould-Ward and lighting design by Natasha Katz.

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST is the beloved musical that will fill your heart with joy and Disney magic.

Part of the eight-show season subscription package.

Purple Rain will appear at the State Theatre.

All remaining shows appear at the Orpheum Theatre.