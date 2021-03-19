Hennepin Theatre Trust Announces Its Annual SPOTLIGHT SHOWCASE

Hennepin Theatre Trust has announced that Minnesota high school theater's biggest night is coming! Spotlight Showcase 2021: Spotlight Belongs To Us will stream on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 with a live pre-show event beginning at 6:30 p.m., and professionally filmed performances beginning at 7 p.m. Spotlight Showcase is an annual recognition event, formally recognizing the extraordinary achievements, hard work and talents of the students and educators who make up the vibrant high school theater community across Minnesota. This year's uplifting theme, Spotlight Belongs To Us, celebrates the spirit of unity among all who participate in the Spotlight Education network.

The evening will feature a variety of performances, honors, and guest appearances filmed at host schools and venues around the state including Hennepin Avenue in front of the State Theatre in the Hennepin Theatre District in downtown Minneapolis. Two highly anticipated awards will close out the evening with the announcement of the Triple Threat Broadway Experience and the Technical Theater Career Pathway. These awards go to students who display excellence in performance or technical theater, as well as demonstrate community leadership, teamwork and artistry. They will receive an all-expense paid trip to New York City to hone their theater skills.

All filming will be in accordance with the guidelines outlined by Minnesota Governor Tim Walz for the health and safety of the community.

Information on how to view the show will be announced at a later date.

For more information about Spotlight Education, please visit:

HennepinTheatreTrust.org

Spotlight Education is an essential part of arts education in many Minnesota schools. Annually, the program helps nearly 8,000 students in more than 100 high schools build confidence, critical thinking, empathy, sense of community and knowledge of theater. The program supplements and enhances arts curricula through masterclasses, theater review writing and production assessments increasing equitable access to quality theater education:

Spotlight schools enhance their own theater curriculum through masterclasses and workshops. Students gain insights and inspiration from local and touring theater professionals covering topics such as audition techniques, theater resume building and technical skills.

The Trust's education department has been offering online learning opportunities for Spotlight students as soon as social distancing measures were enacted in response to COVID-19 last year. In addition to masterclasses twice a week, the Trust launched a new live series called Spotlight 15, where teaching artists lead 15-minute sessions on topics ranging from warming up the body to vocal coaching.

Spotlight teaching artists facilitate community conversations for directors and students on a variety of topics in a safe, inclusive space to discuss and share experiences leading to future programming, resources and conversations. The conversations also explore issues they face in their local communities.

This program gives high school students the opportunity to attend and review Broadway productions. A writing program, Critical Review enhances critical thinking and creative response skills. Students receive press kits for each show and attend workshops led by experts in the field on topics ranging from lighting design to choreography.

Spotlight arranges for trained theater professionals and educators to assess participating schools' theater productions. The production assessment is an educational tool to encourage, inspire and enhance Spotlight schools' theater programs and strengthen the skills of student artists - onstage and offstage.

Learn more at HennepinTheatreTrust.org.