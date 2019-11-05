Hennepin Theatre Trust And The University Of Minnesota Hosting Environmental Community Discussion

Hennepin Theatre Trust is partnering with the University of Minnesota's College of Continuing and Professional Studies Arts and Cultural Leadership Program to present Climate of Creativity: Connecting the Arts and Environmental Action on Wednesday, Nov. 6, at the Trust's event center (900 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis) from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Mark Nerenhausen, Hennepin Theatre Trust president and CEO, said, "We're seeing more and more frequently how the arts can influence communities and inspire action on a range of topics, and by partnering with the University of Minnesota, we're able to create space to address the complex and critical challenges surrounding the environment and climate. This is the second event the two organizations have collaborated to showcase how the arts can create an impact in the community.

Stacy Levy, a nationally recognized environmental artist whose large-scale art installations have appeared across the country and have received funding from the National Endowment for the Arts, is the keynote speaker lending her expertise to highlight how art reveals the invisible ways that nature interacts with the urban environment. Levy has created works in rivers, streets, parking lots, airports, and nature centers, frequently seeking the intersection of art and science.

"With a growing urgency to the human impact on our ecosystems, we are excited to partner with Hennepin Theatre Trust to explore the powerful ways that the arts can serve as a catalyst for environmental action," said Tom Borrup, faculty lead of the University's Arts and Cultural Leadership Program. "Our keynote speaker, from Philadelphia, is the perfect representation of such work and I'm confident she'll serve to motivate and inspire our attendees."

The panel discussion will be moderated by Kristel Porter, program director at MN Renewables Now, an organization that educates the Twin Cities and greater Minnesota community about renewable energies. The panelists include: Christine Baeumler, associate professor of art at the University of Minnesota and artist-in-residence at the Capitol Region Watershed District in Saint Paul; Sharon Day, executive director of the Indigenous Peoples Task Force; Bonnie Keeler, assistant professor at the Humphrey School of Public Affairs; and Kevin Reich, District 1 City of Minneapolis Council member.

The Trust and the University's Arts and Cultural Leadership Program continue their partnership following the success of last November's "A Dose of Art: Promoting Healing and Wellness." More than 100 participants met in downtown Minneapolis to discuss the connections between the arts and healthcare. Nerenhausen said that participants were there "to show that art matters in communities," noting the growing interest in the intersection of these professions. Attendees described their experience as incredibly engaging and very inspiring and helpful.

"Climate of Creativity" is supported by contributions from the Bush Foundation. Arts and Cultural Leadership student organizers Benjamin Alfaro, Katherine Henly, and Maureen Long also contributed to organizing this event with the Trust and CCAPS.

Hennepin Theatre Trust drives cultural and economic vitality in Minnesota through leadership of the dynamic Hennepin Theatre District in downtown Minneapolis and educational programming that reaches every area of the state. Its historic theatres - Orpheum, State and Pantages - and new event center at 900 Hennepin light up Hennepin Avenue with top-tier entertainment, including the best of Broadway and a wide variety of arts programming. Hennepin Theatre Trust is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization. Learn more at HennepinTheatreTrust.org.





