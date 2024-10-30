HOMO DRAMATICUS Three Short Plays to be Presented at The Southern Theater

Performances will run November 8 - November 17.
These two theaters are excited to join together to present Homo Dramaticus, a series of three short plays by Alberto Adellach, exploring different aspects of the human condition. The production will run from November 8 to November 17, 2024, at The Southern Theater in Minneapolis.
Homo Dramaticus delves into humanity's complexities through Children (Criaturas), which explores childhood innocence and discovery; March (Marcha), a surreal tragicomedy that warns of dehumanization; and Words (Palabras), which investigates the profound impact of communication and language on shaping reality. Each play offers audiences a unique lens through which to view timeless and relevant societal issues.
CAST:
· Children (Criaturas): Nate Kay, José Sabillón
· March (Marcha): Paulina Aparicio, Wasima Farah, Sarah Furniss
· Words (Palabras): Ernest Briggs*
* Actor Equity Association Membership
ARTISTIC TEAM:
· Directors: Sir Curtis Kirby III (Children (Criaturas)), Alberto Justiniano (March (Marcha)), Meena Natarajan (Words (Palabras)), Dipankar Mukherjee (Words (Palabras))
· Lighting Design: Jordan Hall
· Set Design: Mike Grittner
· Costume Design: Abigail Vaughan
· Sound Design: Diego Vasquez Rios
· Musician: Vladimir Garrio
· Stage Management: Cassi Henning
WHEN: Friday, November 8 - 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, November 9 - 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, November 10 - 2:30 p.m.
Thursday, November 14 - 7:30 p.m.
Friday, November 15 - 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, November 16 - 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, November 17 - 2:30 p.m.
WHERE: The Southern Theater - 1420 Washington Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55454
HOW: General Admission: $20 - $38 (sliding scale)
Tickets: https://bit.ly/Homodramaticus
For additional information: pangeaworldtheater.org
Videos