HOMO DRAMATICUS Three Short Plays to be Presented at The Southern Theater

These two theaters are excited to join together to present Homo Dramaticus, a series of three short plays by Alberto Adellach, exploring different aspects of the human condition. The production will run from November 8 to November 17, 2024, at The Southern Theater in Minneapolis.

Homo Dramaticus delves into humanity's complexities through Children (Criaturas), which explores childhood innocence and discovery; March (Marcha), a surreal tragicomedy that warns of dehumanization; and Words (Palabras), which investigates the profound impact of communication and language on shaping reality. Each play offers audiences a unique lens through which to view timeless and relevant societal issues.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS

CAST:

· Children (Criaturas): Nate Kay, José Sabillón

· March (Marcha): Paulina Aparicio, Wasima Farah, Sarah Furniss

· Words (Palabras): Ernest Briggs*

* Actor Equity Association Membership

ARTISTIC TEAM:

· Directors: Sir Curtis Kirby III (Children (Criaturas)), Alberto Justiniano (March (Marcha)), Meena Natarajan (Words (Palabras)), Dipankar Mukherjee (Words (Palabras))

· Lighting Design: Jordan Hall

· Set Design: Mike Grittner

· Costume Design: Abigail Vaughan

· Sound Design: Diego Vasquez Rios

· Musician: Vladimir Garrio

· Stage Management: Cassi Henning

WHEN: Friday, November 8 - 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, November 9 - 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, November 10 - 2:30 p.m.

Thursday, November 14 - 7:30 p.m.

Friday, November 15 - 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, November 16 - 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, November 17 - 2:30 p.m.

WHERE: The Southern Theater - 1420 Washington Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55454

HOW: General Admission: $20 - $38 (sliding scale)

Tickets: https://bit.ly/Homodramaticus

For additional information: pangeaworldtheater.org

Comments