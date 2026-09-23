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HOLLYWOOD: LIGHTS. CAMERA. DANCE! to Open at Luminary Arts Center

The Twin Cities dance company features Noah Coon, Jarod Boltjes, and Olivia Thornton in a tribute to Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers.

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HOLLYWOOD: LIGHTS. CAMERA. DANCE! to Open at Luminary Arts Center

Collide Theatrical's Season 13 will launch on October 15 - October 25, 2026, with a tribute to the Golden Age of movie musicals by reimagining iconic dance numbers made famous by Fred Astaire, Ginger Rogers, Gene Kelly, Cyd Charisse, and other musical legends. This production is a joyful, high-energy celebration of the artistry, romance, and magic that made Hollywood musicals timeless.

The music and dance narrative is built around the story of a struggling movie director, who learns that studios will stop making movie musicals. She refuses to let the genre disappear without one final celebration. So, with her cast of performers, and only one night to prove that musicals still belong on the silver screen, they set out to create the greatest movie musical ever made.

The show features selections from Singing in the Rain, West Side Story, Top Hat, All that Jazz, Swing Time, An American in Paris, and more. The production features Noah Coon (Chanhassen Dinner Theater), Jarod Boltjes (James Sewell Ballet), Olivia Thornton (James Sewell Ballet), Johanna Engebretson (Park Square), Elayna Sitzman, and Bella West (The Guthrie).

Hollywood: Lights. Camera. Dance! runs Thurs., Oct. 15 through Sun., Oct. 25, with a variety of matinee and evening showtimes. The production will host an opening reception and post-show discussion, Sun., Oct. 18, following the 2 p.m. performance.

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Upcoming Shows
Hollywood; Lights, Camera Dance
Hollywood; Lights, Camera Dance
10/15 - 10/25/2026


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