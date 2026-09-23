HOLLYWOOD: LIGHTS. CAMERA. DANCE! to Open at Luminary Arts Center

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Collide Theatrical's Season 13 will launch on October 15 - October 25, 2026, with a tribute to the Golden Age of movie musicals by reimagining iconic dance numbers made famous by Fred Astaire, Ginger Rogers, Gene Kelly, Cyd Charisse, and other musical legends. This production is a joyful, high-energy celebration of the artistry, romance, and magic that made Hollywood musicals timeless.

The music and dance narrative is built around the story of a struggling movie director, who learns that studios will stop making movie musicals. She refuses to let the genre disappear without one final celebration. So, with her cast of performers, and only one night to prove that musicals still belong on the silver screen, they set out to create the greatest movie musical ever made.

The show features selections from Singing in the Rain, West Side Story, Top Hat, All that Jazz, Swing Time, An American in Paris, and more. The production features Noah Coon (Chanhassen Dinner Theater), Jarod Boltjes (James Sewell Ballet), Olivia Thornton (James Sewell Ballet), Johanna Engebretson (Park Square), Elayna Sitzman, and Bella West (The Guthrie).

Hollywood: Lights. Camera. Dance! runs Thurs., Oct. 15 through Sun., Oct. 25, with a variety of matinee and evening showtimes. The production will host an opening reception and post-show discussion, Sun., Oct. 18, following the 2 p.m. performance.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 38 Days 08 Hrs 00 Min 41 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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