HADESTOWN: TEEN EDITION to Be Staged by Children's Theatre Company in Minneapolis

🎭 NEW! Minneapolis / St. Paul Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Minneapolis / St. Paul & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Children's Theatre Company's 2026 Triple Threat production will be Hadestown: Teen Edition, by Anaïs Mitchell – a bold and unforgettable musical journey inspired by the ancient Greek myths of Orpheus and Eurydice.

Hadestown: Teen Edition will be directed by Alli St. John, with music direction by Justin Cook, and choreography by Cleo DeOrio. More information is available at http://childrenstheatre.org/hadestown.

Students enrolled in the Triple Threat Summer Intensive spend the first half of their day in theatre arts training (classes in acting, movement, voice, and more) and the second half in rehearsal for the production. Past productions include Carrie, Rent, Be More Chill, Head Over Heels, Twelfth Night, and the World Premiere of The Garden.

The students work with professional directors, professional designers, and other experienced theatre artists and practitioners. The focus is on process; students have the opportunity to hone their craft, dig deeper, and build their community.

About the Show

Blending folk, jazz, blues, and contemporary musical theatre, Hadestown: Teen Edition follows two intertwining stories: young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and the powerful King Hades and Persephone.

As Eurydice is drawn into the underground world of Hadestown, Orpheus must risk everything to bring her home, discovering the power of hope, love, and perseverance along the way.

With a hauntingly beautiful score by Anaïs Mitchell and a Tony Award-winning Broadway legacy, Hadestown: Teen Edition offers audiences a theatrical experience that is both timeless and deeply relevant.

CTC's Triple Threat production of Hadestown: Teen Edition will perform on Friday, August 7, 2026 at 7pm, and Saturday, August 8, 2026 at 3pm and 7pm.

The cast of Hadestown: Teen Edition features Mira Brossart as Ensemble, Zoe Hagen as Ensemble (Fate #1 Understudy), Agustin Michael Anderson Garcia as Ensemble, Lola Jones as Eurydice, Barlow Kimball as Ensemble (Hades Understudy), Raina Dixit as Ensemble, Arianna Hymes as Ensemble, Linnea Cole as Ensemble (Eurydice Understudy), Falcon Scarpello as Ensemble, Claire Lamatsch as Fate #3, Veronica Finc as Ensemble (Fate #2 Understudy), Lynnie Krautbauer as Ensemble (Hermes Understudy), Mason Yang as Orpheus, Nyla Spika as Persephone, Harper Feist as Ensemble (Orpheus Understudy), Mira Ripley as Ensemble (Fate #3 Understudy), Jacory Shipp as Fate #1, Lexi Anderson as Fate #2, Ethan Cuellar as Hermes, Nikolas Gruss as Hades, and Lorna Oliveira as Ensemble (Persephone Understudy).

In addition to Alli St. John, Justin Cook, and Cleo DeOrio, the creative team includes Ellie Simonett (Lighting Designer), Bailey Fenn (Sound Designer), Lily Turner (Costume Designer), and Mason Tyer (Fight Choreographer).

More on Children's Theatre Company Recent Articles HADESTOWN: TEEN EDITION to Be Staged by Children's Theatre Company in Minneapolis 6/10/2026

Don't Miss a Minneapolis / St. Paul News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...