UNAUTHORIZED HALLMARK(ISH) PARODY MUSICAL to Play Pantages Theatre in Minneapolis
Hennepin Arts will present the holiday comedy December 14 and 15.
The Unauthorized Hallmark(ish) Parody Musical is coming to Minneapolis on Monday, Dec. 15 and Tuesday, Dec. 14 at the historic Pantages Theatre. The Unauthorized Hallmark(ish) Parody Musical tells the story of Holly, an overworked Big City executive who returns to her quirky small hometown for Christmas and juggles an old flame romance, small-town drama, a looming corporate merger, a cookie contest conspiracy and a moose on the loose!
Tickets go on sale Friday, June 26 at 10 a.m. to the general public at the State Theatre Box Office (805 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis) and online at HennepinArts.org.
Packed with holiday cheer, cheerful chaos and original pop songs including … “Judge That Cookie” and “It Feels Like Christmas (Because It Is Literally Christmas),” the show offers a hilarious twist on the classic holiday movies you already know and love.
Following the sold-out world premiere in Toronto, ON The Unauthorized Hallmark(ish) Parody Musical will embark on a US tour and return to Toronto, ON for the 2026 holiday season!
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