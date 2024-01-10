Guthrie Theater to Present LOVE NOTES CABARET, A Celebration Of Love

Enjoy an evening of music and romance at this special event.

By: Jan. 10, 2024

The Guthrie Theater will present Love Notes Cabaret, a lively evening of music, on Wednesday, February 14 at 7:30 p.m. on the McGuire Proscenium Stage.

Tickets range from $49 to $89 and are now on sale through the Box Office at 612.377.2224, 1.877.447.8243 (toll-free) or online at Click Here. Accessibility services (ASL interpretation, audio description and open captioning) are available upon request by February 1 at accessibility@guthrietheater.org.

Celebrate love in all its musical forms this Valentine's Day. During Love Notes Cabaret, ticket holders will enjoy performances of beloved hits by favorite Twin Cities artists, including Suzie Juul (Guthrie: Into the Woods), Madeline Trumble (Guthrie: Into the Woods) and Max Wojtanowicz (Guthrie: ‘Art', Into the Woods). Join charismatic host and performer T. Mychael Rambo (Guthrie: Sunday in the Park With George), music director Denise Prosek (Guthrie: Into the Woods) and special guest Kennadi Hurst for a lyrical journey of love that combines show tunes, R&B, pop, classics and more.

The Guthrie Theater is a 501(c)(3) organization. All proceeds from Love Notes Cabaret will benefit the Guthrie Theater.
 

The GUTHRIE THEATER (Joseph Haj, Artistic Director) is an American center for theater performance in Minneapolis, Minnesota, dedicated to producing a mix of classic and contemporary plays and cultivating the next generation of theater artists. Under Haj's leadership, the Guthrie is guided by four core values: Artistic Excellence; Community; Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility; and Fiscal Responsibility. Since its founding in 1963, the theater has continued to set a national standard for excellence in the field and serve the people of Minnesota as a vital cultural resource. The Guthrie houses three state-of-the-art stages, production facilities, classrooms and dramatic public spaces. guthrietheater.org.

